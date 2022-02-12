Amazon Prime recently launched Amazon Prime Referrals program for young adults in the 18-24-year-old age group. Amazon Prime has a Youth Offer that gives 18–24-year-olds 50% off on their Prime membership. If you joined Prime through the Youth Offer, you can invite your 18-24 year old friends from the Prime Referrals page on the Amazon app by simply choosing them from your phone contact list.

Amazon Prime membership starts at ₹179 monthly. The three month plan starts at ₹479 and the annual plan costs ₹1,499. With these offers in place, the monthly pack can get you ₹90 cashback for Youth Offer plus additional ₹18 cashback as referral reward.

Similarly, the tri-monthly pack can get you ₹230 cashback for Youth Reward and additional ₹46 cashback as referral reward. The yearly pack fetches ₹750 cashback for Youth Offer and extra ₹150 for referring.

When your friend joins Prime and verifies his/her age, you will get 15-day free Prime membership extension and your friend gets a flat 60% cashback on the price of the Prime plan they have purchased.

Not only is a Prime membership coming at half the cost, but it brings along a host of discounts on products across categories.

The 18-24-year-old members who joined Prime with Youth offer can access referrals on http://www.amazon.in/prime/qualify/referral in their Amazon app only. When the friend being referred joins Prime and verifies his/her age you will get 15 extra days of Prime. There’s no limit to the no. of extra days of Prime you can get by referring more and more friends.

Friends who join Prime via Amazon Prime Referrals program can gets 60% off on their Prime membership – 50% as part of the Youth Offer and 10% extra as a one-time Referral reward. The cashback value varies by the Prime plan opted by your friend and can be up to ₹900 for the 1-year plan.

