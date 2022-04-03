Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days powered by Lava offering deals and offers on a range of the latest smartphones and its accessories. Customers can enjoy up to 40% off on their favourite smartphones from brands including Lava, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, iQOO, Realme, Tecno and OPPO amongst others. The latest OnePlus Nord CE 2, Redmi Note 10 series, Redmi 9A Sports, iQOO 9 Pro 5G and iQOO 9 SE among others will be available with exciting bank and exchange offers. Smartphone Upgrade Days will be live until tomorrow.

Customers get 10% instant discount using Citi Bank Credit and Debit Cards. They can also avail exciting exchange offers and convenient No-Cost EMI for up to 12 months on their favourite smartphones.

Prime Members can avail savings of up to ₹20,000 with Advantage Just for Prime, which includes benefits like 6-month free screen replacement and additional 3 month No Cost EMI on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards.

Here are some of the smartphones and its accessories with offers:

Lava smartphones

Customers can get great offers on Lava smartphones like Agni 5g and X2. Lava Agni 5G will be available for ₹15,740 including ₹1,250 cashback on bank cards. Additionally, Lava X2 will be available for ₹5,849.

iQOO smartphones

iQOO 9 Pro 5G will be available for ₹54,990 including up to ₹6,000 off on all bank credit and debit cards and up to ₹4,000 off on exchange. iQOO 9 SE will be available starting ₹27,990 including up to ₹3,000 off with ICICI bank credit and debit cards and up to ₹3,000 off on exchange. iQOO Z6 will be available for ₹13,999.

OnePlus smartphones

OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus Nord 2 will be available starting ₹21,999 and ₹28,499 respectively which includes 3 months no cost EMI offer and up to ₹2,000 bank cashback. Customers can also get OnePlus 9RT for ₹38,999; OnePlus 9R for ₹33,999; OnePlus 9Pro for ₹49,199 and OnePlus 9 for ₹35,599 with 6 month no cost EMI option and bank cashback of up to ₹5,000.

Xiaomi Smartphones

Customers can get Redmi 10 Prime for ₹11,249; Redmi 9A sport for ₹6,299; Redmi note 11 for ₹12,499; Redmi note 10 pro for ₹16,749; Redmi Note 10S for ₹13,749; Redmi Note 11T 5G for ₹14,749; Redmi Note 10T for ₹11,749; Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G for ₹24,999 and Xiaomi 11T Pro at ₹36,999 with exchange offers and bank offers.

Realme smartphones

Realme Narzo 50 and Narzo 50A will be available for ₹11,749 and ₹10,349 respectively inclusive of cashback of up to ₹1,250.

Samsung Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will be available for ₹15,749 and ₹23,749 respectively including bank cashback of ₹1,250. Customers can get Samsung Galaxy M12 and Samsung Galaxy M32 for ₹9,499 and ₹12,999 respectively.

Tecno and OPPO smartphones

Tecno Spark 8T will be available for ₹8,819 and OPPO A15s will be available for ₹9,891 with bank offers.

