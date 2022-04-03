OPEN APP
Amazon offering upto 40% off on latest smartphones. Check deals here
Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days powered by Lava offering deals and offers on a range of the latest smartphones and its accessories. Customers can enjoy up to 40% off on their favourite smartphones from brands including Lava, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, iQOO, Realme, Tecno and OPPO amongst others. The latest OnePlus Nord CE 2, Redmi Note 10 series, Redmi 9A Sports, iQOO 9 Pro 5G and iQOO 9 SE among others will be available with exciting bank and exchange offers. Smartphone Upgrade Days will be live until tomorrow.

Customers get 10% instant discount using Citi Bank Credit and Debit Cards. They can also avail exciting exchange offers and convenient No-Cost EMI for up to 12 months on their favourite smartphones. 

Prime Members can avail savings of up to 20,000 with Advantage Just for Prime, which includes benefits like 6-month free screen replacement and additional 3 month No Cost EMI on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards. 

Here are some of the smartphones and its accessories with offers:

Lava smartphones 

Customers can get great offers on Lava smartphones like Agni 5g and X2. Lava Agni 5G will be available for 15,740 including 1,250 cashback on bank cards. Additionally, Lava X2 will be available for 5,849.

iQOO smartphones 

iQOO 9 Pro 5G will be available for 54,990 including up to 6,000 off on all bank credit and debit cards and up to 4,000 off on exchange. iQOO 9 SE will be available starting 27,990 including up to 3,000 off with ICICI bank credit and debit cards and up to 3,000 off on exchange. iQOO Z6 will be available for 13,999.

OnePlus smartphones

OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus Nord 2 will be available starting 21,999 and 28,499 respectively which includes 3 months no cost EMI offer and up to 2,000 bank cashback. Customers can also get OnePlus 9RT for 38,999; OnePlus 9R for 33,999; OnePlus 9Pro for 49,199 and OnePlus 9 for 35,599 with 6 month no cost EMI option and bank cashback of up to 5,000.

Xiaomi Smartphones

Customers can get Redmi 10 Prime for 11,249; Redmi 9A sport for 6,299; Redmi note 11 for 12,499; Redmi note 10 pro for 16,749; Redmi Note 10S for 13,749; Redmi Note 11T 5G for 14,749; Redmi Note 10T for 11,749; Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G for 24,999 and Xiaomi 11T Pro at 36,999 with exchange offers and bank offers.

Realme smartphones

Realme Narzo 50 and Narzo 50A will be available for 11,749 and 10,349 respectively inclusive of cashback of up to 1,250. 

Samsung Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will be available for 15,749 and 23,749 respectively including bank cashback of 1,250. Customers can get Samsung Galaxy M12 and Samsung Galaxy M32 for 9,499 and 12,999 respectively.

Tecno and OPPO smartphones 

Tecno Spark 8T will be available for 8,819 and OPPO A15s will be available for 9,891 with bank offers.

