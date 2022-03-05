Amazon has announced ‘Sound of Music Store’ for all the music and entertainment enthusiasts bringing together a host of exciting deals on a range of keyboards, guitars, microphones and much more. Customers can enjoy a plethora of great offers from popular brands such as Yamaha, Casio, Maono and more. ‘Sound of Music Store’ will be live on Amazon.in until March 10.

Customers can get up to 60% off on keyboards, guitars, microphones, DJ equipment & more. Additionally, they can also avail no-cost EMI offer with a price drop on select models.

Here are some popular Musical instruments and accessories with offers and deals:

Audio-Technica ATH-M20x

ATH-M50 is a combination of audio and build quality, whether in the studio or on the go. That award-winning formula is embodied in the newly remastered M-Series line, with a model perfectly suited for every discerning listener. Contoured earcups seal tight for excellent sound isolation, with minimal bleed. And the pro-grade materials are durable, yet comfortable. M-Series professional monitor headphones deliver accurate audio and outstanding comfort that gets the job done. Hour after hour, year after year. This Professional Studio Monitor Headphones is available for ₹4,599.

Boya BYM1 Omnidirectional Lavalier Condenser Microphone

BOYA BY-M1 is an Omni directional lavalier microphone, designed for Smartphones, DSLR, Camcorders, Audio recorders PC etc. With the Omni pickup pattern, you get full 360' coverage and it gives you the possibility to capture anything in your sight. It is super-efficient for presentations and video-audio recorders. This microphone is available for ₹690.

Casio SA-77 44 Mini Keys Keyboard

Start your child’s musical journey by gifting them a Casio Mini Keyboard. Casio Mini Keyboards are a great way to get kids into music. Let eager minds explore any of the 100 tones, including instruments from every corner of the globe, and discover exciting musical styles with the 50 built-in drum rhythm patterns. This keyboard is available for ₹3,995.

Intern INT-38C Sunburst Acoustic Guitar kit

This Basic Acoustic Guitar Kit from the house of Intern features great quality, impeccable styling and possesses a highly attractive look. The guitar is crafted keeping in mind all the different dynamics that affect the sound, playing comfort and versatility. It comes with all the essential accessories that are required to begin your musical experience with a guitar. This Acoustic guitar is available for ₹1,890.

Juarez JRZ23UK/NA 23" Concert Size Ukulele Kit

This Juârez 23 Inch Ukulele is a four-stringed plucked instrument, which is easy to learn, also stimulates the potential of rhythm instruments. Sapele body and Okoume neck bring you richer and brighter sound. Rosewood fingerboard and bridge provides a comfortable playing feel. Metal chrome tuners assure your instrument will keep good in tune stable. This ukulele kit is available for ₹1,997.

