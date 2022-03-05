Amazon offering upto 60% discounts on keyboards, microphones. Know more

ATH-M50 is a combination of audio and build quality, whether in the studio or on the go. That award-winning formula is embodied in the newly remastered M-Series line, with a model perfectly suited for every discerning listener. Contoured earcups seal tight for excellent sound isolation, with minimal bleed. And the pro-grade materials are durable, yet comfortable. M-Series professional monitor headphones deliver accurate audio and outstanding comfort that gets the job done. Hour after hour, year after year. This Professional Studio Monitor Headphones is available for ₹4,599.