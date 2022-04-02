Amazon Pay is working with NPCI to further simplify the UPI experience

Access to formal credit in India has been a major hurdle for millions of customers. Today, Millennials, Generation Y and Generation Z are looking for easy credit access to expand their shopping budgets. The emergence of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) addressed this gap. Amazon Pay Later is one of our flagship credit products that empower our customers better manage their monthly spending. Our solutions immerse from these outlooks, and hence, we launched this product amidst the pandemic in April 2020, becoming one of the pioneers in the BNPL space. Amazon Pay Later provides a seamless payment experience with in-built security features and allows customers to buy now and pay next month at no extra cost or by providing EMI options for up to 12 months. It is offered to customers in partnership with lending partners like Capital Float and IDFC FIRST and offered to customers subject to their eligibility. Amazon Pay Later currently has close to 4MM signups which is a clear testimony of customers’ adoption and trust.