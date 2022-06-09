Amazon Pay reaches to over 85 lakh SMBs in India1 min read . Updated: 09 Jun 2022, 03:54 PM IST
- Amazon Pay aim is to empower offline merchants, provide them with opportunities to expand their businesses
Amazon Pay announced that it has reached to over 85 lakh offline small business owners and entrepreneurs with its digital payments infrastructure. Earlier, these merchants largely transacted in cash for business operations, now they accept payments from their customers using Amazon Pay’s QR Code. Furthermore, initiatives such as Amazon Pay for Business App, voice notification feature, easy availability of working capital loans, have enabled such micro-businesses, and merchants to experience a convenient digital journey.