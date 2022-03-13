Amazon has announced Fab Phones Fest powered by Tecno and Fab TV Fest powered by Kodak, bringing together a host of deals and offers on a range of the latest smartphones, accessories and TVs. Customers can enjoy up to 40% off on top selling smartphones and accessories and up to 55% off on top selling Smart TVs from top brands OnePlus, Xiaomi, Redmi, Samsung, Tecno, Kodak, OPPO and Realme amongst others.

The latest new launches including OnePlus Nord CE 2, Redmi Note 11, Series are amongst other smartphones that will see great offers during the Fab Phones Fest. Fab Phones Fest and Fab TV Fest will be live until 14th March 2022.

Customers can enjoy 10% instant discount using HDFC Bank Cards and Bank of Baroda Credit Cards. They can also avail of exciting exchange offers and convenient No-Cost EMI for up to 12 months on their favourite smartphones & TVs.

Prime Members can avail savings of up to ₹20,000 with Advantage Just for Prime, which includes benefits like 6-month free screen replacement and additional 3 months No Cost EMI on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards which offers even higher EMI tenures.

Here are some of the latest smartphones, accessories and TVs on deals:

OnePlus Smartphones & TVs

Get 15% discount on OnePlus 9R and get it for ₹33,999. Avail 12% discount on OnePlus 9 Pro and get it for ₹56,999 and enjoy flat ₹8,000 Instant Discount on SBI Credit Card and EMI Transactions. Get 14% discount on OnePlus 9 and get it for ₹42,999. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be available for ₹23,999 with flat ₹1,500 Instant Discount on SBI Credit Card and EMI Transactions. Get OnePlus 32 inches Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 for ₹15,999.

Tecno Smartphones

The newly launched Tecno Spark 8 Pro will be available for ₹9,999. It comes with a 48MP High Resolution AI camera, 6.8 inch FHD+Dot-in display, 33W charger, 5,000mAh battery. Tecno Camon 17 will be available for ₹13,999 with 10% discount up to ₹1,000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card Transactions. Tecno POVA 2 is available for ₹11,999.

Realme Smartphones

The Realme Narzo 50A will be available for just ₹11,499 and Realme Narzo 50 will be available for ₹12,999.

Samsung Smartphones and TVs

Get Samsung Galaxy M52 5G for ₹24,999. The best-selling Samsung M Series Smartphone, Samsung Galaxy M12 will be available for ₹10,499. Samsung M32 5G will also get a price cut of ₹2,000 and will be available for available ₹20,999. Get great offers on Samsung TV including the Samsung 43 inches Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV, get it for ₹36,990 with flat ₹1,750 Instant Discount on HDFC Card Transactions.

Smart TVs

Enjoy 28% off on Kodak 50 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV and get it for INR 30,999. Get 45% off on AmazonBasics 55 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV, it will be available for ₹35,999. Customers can get 36% off on Vu 32 inches Premium Series Smart LED TV 32UA and get it for ₹12,840. Sony Bravia 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV will be available for ₹74,990.

Xiaomi Smartphones & Redmi TVs

Get Redmi 9A Sport starting at just ₹6,999. The newly launched Redmi Note 11 will be available starting ₹13,499. Redmi Note 10s will be available for ₹14,499 and get 10% discount up to ₹1,000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card Transactions. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will be available for ₹26,999 with flat ₹4,500 Instant discount of HDFC Bank Credit and Debit card. Redmi has televisions from 32 inch to 55 inch starting ₹11,999 onwards. Redmi 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV will be available for ₹14,499 and Redmi 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV for ₹39,999.

OPPO Smartphones

Oppo phones like A15, A31, A74 5G and much more starting ₹9,441 (Including Bank offers).

Accessories

Get up to 70% off on Power banks and up to 60% off on wireless headphones. Get Cases and covers starting ₹99.

