Amazon Prime Day 2025 starts in 3 days: Check out laptops with up to 41% off

Amazon India’s highly anticipated Prime Day Sale kicks off on July 12. This year’s event features incredible deals across a wide range of products, with laptops taking centre stage. Whether you’re a student, professional, or gamer, it’s the perfect opportunity to upgrade your tech without overspending.

Enjoy discounts of up to 41% on leading laptop brands during Prime Day. From high-performance workstations to sleek ultrabooks, there’s a laptop to suit every need and budget. Don’t miss these limited-time offers, get ready to shop and save on your favourite devices!

The ASUS Vivobook 15 with Intel Core i3-1315U is a budget-friendly laptop ideal for everyday tasks, featuring a 15.6-inch FHD display and fast SSD storage. Currently, it’s available at a notable discount, making it even more attractive for students and office users. The slim design and lightweight build enhance portability, though the display brightness is basic for the price.

Performance is smooth for browsing, office work, and streaming, but it’s not recommended for gaming or heavy multitasking. Battery life is average, and the plastic build feels entry-level. The keyboard is comfortable, and connectivity options are decent for its segment.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3-1315U (13th Gen) RAM 8GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6" FHD (1920x1080) Battery Up to 6 hours Click Here to Buy ASUS Vivobook 15,13th Gen,Intel Core i3-1315U (Intel UHD /16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6"/60Hz/Win 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Backlit Keyboard/Office Home 2024/Quiet Blue/1.70 kg) X1504VA-NJ2325WS

The HP 15s with Ryzen 5 5500U delivers strong multitasking performance and fast boot times, making it a solid choice for students and professionals. A current discount sweetens the deal, making this laptop more competitive in its segment. The 15.6-inch FHD screen is sharp, and the device offers a comfortable keyboard and good build quality.

Battery life is respectable, and the laptop remains cool under load. However, speakers are average, and the device is not designed for gaming. The plastic chassis is sturdy but not premium.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5 5500U RAM 8GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6 inch FHD Battery Up to 7 hours Click Here to Buy HP 15s, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, 15.6''/39.6 cm, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69 kg, eq2144AU, AMD Radeon Graphics, HD Camera, Dual Speakers Laptop

Lenovo’s IdeaPad Slim 3 with Core i5-12450H is a slim, modern laptop with a backlit keyboard and a crisp FHD display. The current discount makes it a compelling buy for those wanting good performance at a lower price. It handles office work, streaming, and light editing with ease, and the build feels sturdy for its class.

Battery life is decent, and the device remains cool during use. However, the speakers are underwhelming, and the webcam is basic. The display is anti-glare, but colour accuracy is average.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-12450H (12th Gen) RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6" FHD (1920x1080) Battery Up to 6.5 hours Click Here to Buy Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3 12th Gen 15.6 inch (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.63Kg), 82RK00VWIN

The Dell Inspiron 3520 with Core i5-1235U offers reliable performance for work and study, featuring a sleek design and a comfortable keyboard. With a current discount, it’s a value pick for professionals. The FHD display is clear, and the SSD ensures fast boot and load times.

Battery life is moderate, and the laptop is lightweight for its size. However, the speakers are average, and the display could be brighter. The plastic build is sturdy but not premium.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen) RAM 8GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6" FHD (1920x1080) Battery Up to 6 hours Click Here to Buy Dell Inspiron 3520 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor, 8GB, 512GB SSD, 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits Display, Windows 11 + MSO'21, Backlit KB, 15 Months McAfee, Silver, 1.65kg

The Acer Aspire Lite with Core i5-1235U is a budget-friendly laptop with a slim profile, suitable for students and office users. It’s available at a discounted price, making it more accessible. The 15.6-inch FHD display is sharp, and the SSD ensures quick boot times.

Battery life is average, and the build quality is decent for the price. However, the speakers are weak, and the display is not very bright. It’s not intended for gaming or heavy workloads.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-1235U (11th Gen) RAM 8GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6" FHD (1920x1080) Battery Up to 6 hours Click Here to Buy Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Thin and Light Laptop (Windows 11 Home/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics) AL15-52, 39.62cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.6 KG

HP’s 15s with Core i3-1315U is a compact, lightweight laptop perfect for travel and basic tasks. The ongoing discount makes it a great entry-level option. The 14-inch FHD display is crisp, and the SSD provides fast performance for daily use.

Battery life is decent, and the keyboard is comfortable. However, the sound output is average, and the display isn’t very bright. It’s best for browsing, office work, and streaming.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3-1315U (12th Gen) RAM 8GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Display 14" FHD (1920x1080) Battery Up to 7 hours Click Here to Buy HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U Laptop (8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6"/39.6cm, FHD, Win 11, MSO 21, Silver, 1.59kg, Intel UHD Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera, 15-fd0006TU/fd0186tu

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 with Intel Core i5 12th gen is a slim, modern laptop with good performance for daily tasks. With a current discount, it’s a value pick for students. The 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display is clear, and the SSD ensures fast boot times.

Battery life is solid, and the keyboard is comfortable. However, the speakers are average, and the webcam is basic. The build is sturdy for its price range.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5 12th gen RAM 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6" FHD (1920x1080) Battery Up to 7 hours Click Here to Buy Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Intel Core i5-12450H, 12th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14"/35.5cm, Windows 11, MS Office Home 2024, Grey, 1.37Kg, 83EQ0072IN, Alexa Built-in, 3 mon. Game Pass Laptop

The ASUS Vivobook Go 15 with Ryzen 5 7520U is a lightweight, affordable laptop for students and basic users. A generous discount makes it even more appealing. The 15.6-inch FHD display and SSD provide a smooth experience for browsing and office work.

Battery life is average, and the build is plastic but sturdy. However, the speakers are weak, and the display is not very bright. It’s not suitable for gaming or heavy multitasking.

Specifications Processor Ryzen 5 7520U RAM 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6" FHD (1920x1080) Battery Up to 6 hours Click Here to Buy ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6"/39.62cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Mixed Black, 1.63KG, E1504FA-NJ542WS, Alexa Built-in, Thin & Light Laptop

Dell’s Inspiron 15 with Core i3-1305U is a compact, reliable laptop for students and professionals. The current discount makes it a smart buy for those seeking portability. The 15.6-inch FHD display is sharp, and the SSD ensures quick performance.

Battery life is decent, and the keyboard is comfortable. However, the speakers are average, and the display is not very bright. The build quality is sturdy for its price.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3-1305U (13th Gen) RAM 8GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6" FHD (1920x1080) Battery Up to 6.5 hours Click Here to Buy Dell Inspiron 15-3530 Laptop - 15.6 inch FHD, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Win 11 + Office H&S 2024, Standard Keyboard, Platinum Silver, 1 Year Onsite Hardware Service, 1.62 Kg

The HP Pavilion 15 with Ryzen 5 7530U is a stylish, mid-range laptop offering strong performance for work and entertainment. The current discount makes it a compelling choice for professionals. The 15.6-inch FHD display is sharp, and the SSD ensures fast boot times.

Battery life is solid, and the build is premium for its class. However, the speakers are average, and the display could be brighter. The laptop is not intended for gaming.

Specifications Processor Ryzen 5 7530U RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6" FHD (1920x1080) Battery Up to 7 hours Click Here to Buy HP Pavilion 15, AMD Ryzen 5 7530U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics, 720p HD Camera, Backlit KB, Audio by B&O (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.75 kg), eh3036AU

