Amazon Prime Day 2025 starts in 3 days: Check out laptops with up to 41% off

Amazon Prime Day India 2025 begins on July 12, offering incredible laptop deals with discounts up to 41%. Get a head start and explore early offers to grab your favourite laptops before the sale officially kicks off.

Amit Rahi
Published9 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Save big on laptops with up to 41% off.
Save big on laptops with up to 41% off.

Amazon India’s highly anticipated Prime Day Sale kicks off on July 12. This year’s event features incredible deals across a wide range of products, with laptops taking centre stage. Whether you’re a student, professional, or gamer, it’s the perfect opportunity to upgrade your tech without overspending.

HP 15, Intel Ultra 5 125H, 12 TOPS (16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD) FHD, IPS, 15.6''/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.65kg, fd1255TU, Intel Arc Graphics, FHD Camera w/shutter, AI powered LaptopView Details...

₹68,490

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 Intel Core Ultra 9 185H Built-in AI 14" (35.5cm) 2.8K OLED 400Nits 120Hz Laptop (32GB RAM/1TB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.46Kg), 83D2004XINView Details...

₹1.11L

ASUS Vivobook 16,Snapdragon X,Copilot+ AI PC(Qualcomm Adreno iGPU/45TOPS/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD+/16"/Backlit Keyboard/Windows 11/M365 Basic(1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Cool Silver/1.88 kg)X1607QA-MB050WSView Details...

₹57,990

HP Pavilion, Intel Core Ultra 7-155U, 10-12 Tops (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) IPS, WUXGA, Anti-Glare, 16"/40.6cm, Win 11, Office 2021, Silver, 1.77Kg, af0028TU, Intel Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera AI LaptopView Details...

₹80,990

New Dell Inspiron 13 Laptop with AI Enabled Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Processor,16GB LPDDR5X,512GB SSD,13.3" (33.78cm) QHD+ Display,Backlit KB + FPR,Win 11+MSO'24,12 Month McAfee, Platinum Silver,1.24kgView Details...

₹88,820

Enjoy discounts of up to 41% on leading laptop brands during Prime Day. From high-performance workstations to sleek ultrabooks, there’s a laptop to suit every need and budget. Don’t miss these limited-time offers, get ready to shop and save on your favourite devices!

Top deals

The ASUS Vivobook 15 with Intel Core i3-1315U is a budget-friendly laptop ideal for everyday tasks, featuring a 15.6-inch FHD display and fast SSD storage. Currently, it’s available at a notable discount, making it even more attractive for students and office users. The slim design and lightweight build enhance portability, though the display brightness is basic for the price.

Performance is smooth for browsing, office work, and streaming, but it’s not recommended for gaming or heavy multitasking. Battery life is average, and the plastic build feels entry-level. The keyboard is comfortable, and connectivity options are decent for its segment.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i3-1315U (13th Gen)
RAM
8GB DDR4
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6" FHD (1920x1080)
Battery
Up to 6 hours

The HP 15s with Ryzen 5 5500U delivers strong multitasking performance and fast boot times, making it a solid choice for students and professionals. A current discount sweetens the deal, making this laptop more competitive in its segment. The 15.6-inch FHD screen is sharp, and the device offers a comfortable keyboard and good build quality.

Battery life is respectable, and the laptop remains cool under load. However, speakers are average, and the device is not designed for gaming. The plastic chassis is sturdy but not premium.

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
RAM
8GB DDR4
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6 inch FHD
Battery
Up to 7 hours

Lenovo’s IdeaPad Slim 3 with Core i5-12450H is a slim, modern laptop with a backlit keyboard and a crisp FHD display. The current discount makes it a compelling buy for those wanting good performance at a lower price. It handles office work, streaming, and light editing with ease, and the build feels sturdy for its class.

Battery life is decent, and the device remains cool during use. However, the speakers are underwhelming, and the webcam is basic. The display is anti-glare, but colour accuracy is average.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5-12450H (12th Gen)
RAM
16GB DDR4
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6" FHD (1920x1080)
Battery
Up to 6.5 hours

The Dell Inspiron 3520 with Core i5-1235U offers reliable performance for work and study, featuring a sleek design and a comfortable keyboard. With a current discount, it’s a value pick for professionals. The FHD display is clear, and the SSD ensures fast boot and load times.

Battery life is moderate, and the laptop is lightweight for its size. However, the speakers are average, and the display could be brighter. The plastic build is sturdy but not premium.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen)
RAM
8GB DDR4
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6" FHD (1920x1080)
Battery
Up to 6 hours

The Acer Aspire Lite with Core i5-1235U is a budget-friendly laptop with a slim profile, suitable for students and office users. It’s available at a discounted price, making it more accessible. The 15.6-inch FHD display is sharp, and the SSD ensures quick boot times.

Battery life is average, and the build quality is decent for the price. However, the speakers are weak, and the display is not very bright. It’s not intended for gaming or heavy workloads.

Check out gaming laptop deals on Amazon

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5-1235U (11th Gen)
RAM
8GB DDR4
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6" FHD (1920x1080)
Battery
Up to 6 hours

HP’s 15s with Core i3-1315U is a compact, lightweight laptop perfect for travel and basic tasks. The ongoing discount makes it a great entry-level option. The 14-inch FHD display is crisp, and the SSD provides fast performance for daily use.

Battery life is decent, and the keyboard is comfortable. However, the sound output is average, and the display isn’t very bright. It’s best for browsing, office work, and streaming.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i3-1315U (12th Gen)
RAM
8GB DDR4
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
14" FHD (1920x1080)
Battery
Up to 7 hours

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 with Intel Core i5 12th gen is a slim, modern laptop with good performance for daily tasks. With a current discount, it’s a value pick for students. The 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display is clear, and the SSD ensures fast boot times.

Battery life is solid, and the keyboard is comfortable. However, the speakers are average, and the webcam is basic. The build is sturdy for its price range.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5 12th gen
RAM
8GB LPDDR5
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6" FHD (1920x1080)
Battery
Up to 7 hours

The ASUS Vivobook Go 15 with Ryzen 5 7520U is a lightweight, affordable laptop for students and basic users. A generous discount makes it even more appealing. The 15.6-inch FHD display and SSD provide a smooth experience for browsing and office work.

Battery life is average, and the build is plastic but sturdy. However, the speakers are weak, and the display is not very bright. It’s not suitable for gaming or heavy multitasking.

Specifications

Processor
Ryzen 5 7520U
RAM
8GB LPDDR5
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6" FHD (1920x1080)
Battery
Up to 6 hours

Dell’s Inspiron 15 with Core i3-1305U is a compact, reliable laptop for students and professionals. The current discount makes it a smart buy for those seeking portability. The 15.6-inch FHD display is sharp, and the SSD ensures quick performance.

Battery life is decent, and the keyboard is comfortable. However, the speakers are average, and the display is not very bright. The build quality is sturdy for its price.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i3-1305U (13th Gen)
RAM
8GB DDR4
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6" FHD (1920x1080)
Battery
Up to 6.5 hours

The HP Pavilion 15 with Ryzen 5 7530U is a stylish, mid-range laptop offering strong performance for work and entertainment. The current discount makes it a compelling choice for professionals. The 15.6-inch FHD display is sharp, and the SSD ensures fast boot times.

Battery life is solid, and the build is premium for its class. However, the speakers are average, and the display could be brighter. The laptop is not intended for gaming.

Specifications

Processor
Ryzen 5 7530U
RAM
16GB DDR4
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6" FHD (1920x1080)
Battery
Up to 7 hours

FAQs
Amazon Prime Day India runs from July 12 to 14, 2025.
Laptops are available with discounts of up to 32% during the sale.
Yes, top laptop brands will be featured with attractive offers.
Yes, the best deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members.
Set reminders and shop early during the sale to grab the best discounts.

