Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 starts in one day: Check out best laptop deals on Asus, Dell and more

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is just a day away, and early laptop deals are already live across top brands like Asus, Dell, Lenovo, Acer, MSI and HP. Whether you're a student, professional, or gamer, there are excellent discounts available on a wide range of models, including ultrabooks, gaming laptops, and everyday performers.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
ASUS Vivobook S15,Snapdragon X Plus,Copilot+ AI PC(Qualcomm Adreno iGPU/45TOPS/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/3K OLED/15.6"/120Hz/Backlit Keyboard/70WHrs/Windows 11/Office 2021/Cool Silver/1.42 kg) S5507QA-MA551WSView Details
₹79,490
ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (OLED) 2023, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD OLED, Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Backlit Keyboard/Cool Silver/1.63 kg), E1504FA-LK321WSView Details
₹39,990
ASUS Vivobook 14, Intel Core i5-1335U,Thin & Light Laptop(Intel Iris Xᵉ iGPU/16GB/512GB/FHD/14/Backlit Keyboard/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Quiet Blue/1.4 Kg) X1404VA-NK1186WSView Details
₹48,980
ASUS Vivobook 16X 12th Gen, Intel Core i5-12500H Creator/Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 2050-4GB/16GB/512GB/FHD+/16.0"/144Hz/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Silver/1.67 kg) K3605ZF-RP458WSView Details
₹59,390
ASUS ROG Strix G16 13th Gen, Intel Core i7-13650HX Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 4050-6GB/140W RGP/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/FHD+/16"/165Hz/RGB KB/90WHr/Windows 11/Office 2021/Eclipse Gray/2.50 Kg) G614JU-N3200WSView Details
₹1.21L
These pre-Prime Day offers give you a chance to grab high-performance machines at reduced prices before the rush begins. With limited-time deals and stock expected to move fast, it’s the perfect moment to upgrade your device or buy a reliable laptop without waiting for the main event.
Score up to 42% off on Asus laptops ahead of Prime Day 2025. From sleek ultrabooks to high-performance gaming models, Asus offers something for every type of user.
These pre-Prime Day deals make it the perfect time to upgrade your setup with powerful, stylish, and reliable laptops. Shop now on Amazon and enjoy impressive savings on top-rated Asus devices before the big day arrives.
Get unbeatable savings of up to 63% on Dell laptops before Prime Day 2025 begins. From productivity-focused Inspiron models to powerful XPS laptops, Dell has options for professionals, students, and casual users alike.
These early deals are ideal for anyone seeking high performance and long-term reliability. Don’t wait—take advantage of these limited-time offers and grab your Dell laptop at a heavily discounted price before the Prime Day rush.
Enjoy early Prime Day savings with up to 37% off on HP laptops. Whether you're looking for a business laptop, a student-friendly model, or a sleek everyday device, HP has you covered.
These discounts make it the perfect opportunity to upgrade to a dependable HP laptop with strong features and solid build quality. Hurry—these offers are live now and may not last long once the sale officially begins.
Amazon’s pre-Prime Day sale is offering up to 55% off on Lenovo laptops. From lightweight IdeaPads to powerful ThinkPads and gaming-ready Legions, Lenovo has something for every user and budget.
These early deals combine performance and value, letting you upgrade or replace your current laptop at a fraction of the cost. Act now to enjoy one of the best early tech deals available this Prime Day season.
Save up to 42% on Acer laptops before Amazon's pre-Prime Day Sale 2025. Known for their performance, portability, and affordability, Acer laptops are ideal for students, professionals, and casual users.
Choose from models like Aspire, Swift, and Nitro, all available at compelling discounts. These early deals are a great way to secure a quality laptop without waiting for the main Prime Day event. Stock may run out, so act fast!
Gamers and creators can now grab up to 42% off on MSI laptops ahead Amazon’s early Prime Day Sale. MSI is known for delivering top-tier gaming performance and cutting-edge hardware for heavy-duty tasks.
Whether you're upgrading your setup or entering the world of high-performance laptops, this is the time to buy. Enjoy big savings and get a powerful MSI laptop at one of the best prices this season—only on Amazon.
10 best laptops for working professionals to handle multitasking with ease: Top picks that are light, fast and efficient
Best laptops under ₹40,000 (June 2025) with latest processors, SSD storage, and Windows 11 features, Top 10 picks
Best 2-in-1 laptops with touchscreen display for the convenience of a tablet and versatility of a laptop
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Follow Live updates on OnePlus Summer Launch Event 2025.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.