Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 starts in one day: Check out best laptop deals on Asus, Dell and more

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is just a day away, and early laptop deals are already live across top brands like Asus, Dell, Lenovo, Acer, MSI and HP. Whether you're a student, professional, or gamer, there are excellent discounts available on a wide range of models, including ultrabooks, gaming laptops, and everyday performers.

Our Picks Product Rating Price ASUS Vivobook S15,Snapdragon X Plus,Copilot+ AI PC(Qualcomm Adreno iGPU/45TOPS/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/3K OLED/15.6"/120Hz/Backlit Keyboard/70WHrs/Windows 11/Office 2021/Cool Silver/1.42 kg) S5507QA-MA551WS View Details ₹79,490 Get This ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (OLED) 2023, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD OLED, Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Backlit Keyboard/Cool Silver/1.63 kg), E1504FA-LK321WS View Details ₹39,990 Get This ASUS Vivobook 14, Intel Core i5-1335U,Thin & Light Laptop(Intel Iris Xᵉ iGPU/16GB/512GB/FHD/14/Backlit Keyboard/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Quiet Blue/1.4 Kg) X1404VA-NK1186WS View Details ₹48,980 Get This ASUS Vivobook 16X 12th Gen, Intel Core i5-12500H Creator/Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 2050-4GB/16GB/512GB/FHD+/16.0"/144Hz/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Silver/1.67 kg) K3605ZF-RP458WS View Details ₹59,390 Get This ASUS ROG Strix G16 13th Gen, Intel Core i7-13650HX Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 4050-6GB/140W RGP/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/FHD+/16"/165Hz/RGB KB/90WHr/Windows 11/Office 2021/Eclipse Gray/2.50 Kg) G614JU-N3200WS View Details ₹1.21L Get This View More

These pre-Prime Day offers give you a chance to grab high-performance machines at reduced prices before the rush begins. With limited-time deals and stock expected to move fast, it’s the perfect moment to upgrade your device or buy a reliable laptop without waiting for the main event.

Asus laptops are available at up to 42% off on Amazon Sale Score up to 42% off on Asus laptops ahead of Prime Day 2025. From sleek ultrabooks to high-performance gaming models, Asus offers something for every type of user.

These pre-Prime Day deals make it the perfect time to upgrade your setup with powerful, stylish, and reliable laptops. Shop now on Amazon and enjoy impressive savings on top-rated Asus devices before the big day arrives.

Save up to 63% on Dell laptops during Amazon Sale Get unbeatable savings of up to 63% on Dell laptops before Prime Day 2025 begins. From productivity-focused Inspiron models to powerful XPS laptops, Dell has options for professionals, students, and casual users alike.

These early deals are ideal for anyone seeking high performance and long-term reliability. Don’t wait—take advantage of these limited-time offers and grab your Dell laptop at a heavily discounted price before the Prime Day rush.

Up to 37% off on HP laptops during Amazon Sale Enjoy early Prime Day savings with up to 37% off on HP laptops. Whether you're looking for a business laptop, a student-friendly model, or a sleek everyday device, HP has you covered.

These discounts make it the perfect opportunity to upgrade to a dependable HP laptop with strong features and solid build quality. Hurry—these offers are live now and may not last long once the sale officially begins.

Save up to 55% on Lenovo laptops pre-Prime Day deals Amazon’s pre-Prime Day sale is offering up to 55% off on Lenovo laptops. From lightweight IdeaPads to powerful ThinkPads and gaming-ready Legions, Lenovo has something for every user and budget.

These early deals combine performance and value, letting you upgrade or replace your current laptop at a fraction of the cost. Act now to enjoy one of the best early tech deals available this Prime Day season.

Up to 42% off on Acer laptops in Amazon Sale Save up to 42% on Acer laptops before Amazon's pre-Prime Day Sale 2025. Known for their performance, portability, and affordability, Acer laptops are ideal for students, professionals, and casual users.

Choose from models like Aspire, Swift, and Nitro, all available at compelling discounts. These early deals are a great way to secure a quality laptop without waiting for the main Prime Day event. Stock may run out, so act fast!

Grab up to 42% off on MSI laptops in Amazon Sale Gamers and creators can now grab up to 42% off on MSI laptops ahead Amazon’s early Prime Day Sale. MSI is known for delivering top-tier gaming performance and cutting-edge hardware for heavy-duty tasks.

Whether you're upgrading your setup or entering the world of high-performance laptops, this is the time to buy. Enjoy big savings and get a powerful MSI laptop at one of the best prices this season—only on Amazon.

