Amazon Prime gets a silent price hike. Check the new list

In India, Amazon has recently increased the prices of its monthly and quarterly Prime subscriptions without making any official announcement. The monthly subscription fee has been raised from ₹179 to ₹299, while the three-month subscription now costs ₹599 after receiving a price hike. However, the annual subscription fee has remained unchanged and continues to be ₹1,499.

Although the monthly Prime subscription has been subjected to a price hike, first-time users can still avail it for free. But, the new prices will apply to the recurring users. It appears that Amazon India is encouraging customers to opt for the annual subscription, which remains unchanged at ₹1,499 and now appears to be a more cost-effective option with the increased monthly and quarterly subscription fees.

Amazon has introduced a new membership plan called Prime Light, priced at ₹999 annually. This plan includes access to Prime Video streaming on up to two devices, free two-day delivery, and other benefits of the regular Prime subscription. However, it does not provide access to Prime Music streaming or Prime gaming benefits. The primary difference lies in the quality of Prime Video streaming, which is limited to SD quality in the Prime Light membership.

Amazon Prime offers four subscription options in India. The monthly subscription costs ₹299, while the quarterly subscription is priced at ₹599. The annual subscription fee for Prime remains unchanged at ₹1,499. Amazon has also introduced a new membership plan called Prime Light, which is priced at ₹999 per year.

The services provides a comprehensive range of services under one subscription, including access to the Prime Video OTT platform that offers content in up to 4K resolution, Prime Music streaming, and free one-day delivery on most products. Additionally, Amazon has introduced a new service called Prime Gaming, which offers users free games and in-game loot. With such a diverse range of services, Amazon Prime offers customers a holistic and cost-effective solution for their entertainment and shopping needs.