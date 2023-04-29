Amazon Prime gets a silent price hike. Check the new list

Amazon Prime gets a silent price hike. Check the new list2 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 08:58 AM IST
Although the monthly Prime subscription has been subjected to a price hike, first-time users can still avail it for free. But, the new prices will apply to the recurring users. It appears that Amazon India is encouraging customers to opt for the annual subscription, that remain unchanged at ₹1499.
In India, Amazon has recently increased the prices of its monthly and quarterly Prime subscriptions without making any official announcement. The monthly subscription fee has been raised from ₹179 to ₹299, while the three-month subscription now costs ₹599 after receiving a price hike. However, the annual subscription fee has remained unchanged and continues to be ₹1,499.
