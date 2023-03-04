Amazon Prime March 2023 offers in India: Free games, exclusive loot and more

Amazon Prime March 2023 offers in India: Free games, exclusive loot and more4 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 09:42 AM IST
- In March, Prime Gaming subscribers can enjoy a fresh batch of seven free titles, including Peaky Blinders: Mastermind, Adios, I am Fish, Faraway 3: Arctic Escape, Book of Demons, and City Legends: Trapping in Mirror - Collector's Edition. Every Thursday, a new set of seven games will be made available, starting from March 2.
Amazon Prime Gaming has released a full list of games and content available for popular titles in March 2023. Subscribers can enjoy seven games across different genres, in-game bonuses for Riot Games, exclusive content, and more. Introduced in India last December, Amazon's Prime Gaming service offers free access to exclusive gaming content and a rotating selection of PC games each month. Users can enjoy a variety of games across mobile, desktop, and Mac devices, and even earn in-game loot.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×