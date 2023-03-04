Amazon Prime March 2023 offers in India: Free games, exclusive loot and more

Amazon Prime Gaming has released a full list of games and content available for popular titles in March 2023. Subscribers can enjoy seven games across different genres, in-game bonuses for Riot Games, exclusive content, and more. Introduced in India last December, Amazon's Prime Gaming service offers free access to exclusive gaming content and a rotating selection of PC games each month. Users can enjoy a variety of games across mobile, desktop, and Mac devices, and even earn in-game loot.

In March, Prime Gaming subscribers can enjoy a fresh batch of seven free titles, including Peaky Blinders: Mastermind, Adios, I am Fish, Faraway 3: Arctic Escape, Book of Demons, and City Legends: Trapping in Mirror - Collector's Edition. Every Thursday, a new set of seven games will be made available, starting from March 2.

Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition – 2nd March

Adios – 9th March

I am Fish – 9th March

Faraway 3: Arctic Escape – 16th March

Book of Demons – 23rd March

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind – 23rd March

City Legends: Trapping in Mirror – Collector’s Edition – 30th March

Prime Gaming members can also access new in-game bonuses for popular Riot Games titles like League of Legends, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, and VALORANT. Additionally, exclusive content for Madden NFL 23, Dead by Daylight, and other games is available to subscribers.

Prime Gaming members can claim the latest Prime Gaming Capsule, including 350 RP, 5 Mythic Essence, a 1350 RP skin, and other rewards for the fiercely competitive game, until March 16.

Until March 18, League of Legends: Wild Rift Prime members can also mark their victory by claiming a Random Bauble Chest to leave a lasting impression on the map.

Legends of Runeterra Prime members can acquire the Rare Prismatic Chest and Epic Card until March 16 in the digital collectable card game. Meanwhile, VALORANT players can snag the Doomscrolling spray, a new addition to the game, until March 23.

Prime Gaming has released a special exclusive drop for Genshin Impact players, the Wings of the Starlit Feast wind glider, which is inspired by a celebration from another planet. To be eligible for this exclusive drop, players must claim four of the eight Genshin Impact content releases offered from December 2022 through May 2023. The final four drops will be made available to Prime Gaming members as they become available.

Prime Gaming subscribers can look forward to a month full of exciting content in March, including new in-game bonuses and content releases for popular games like Fall Guys, League of Legends, VALORANT, and more. Check out Prime Gaming's complete schedule for more details.

Available Now

Claim Space Crew: Legendary Edition, Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator, and Tunche [February FGWPs]

Dead by Daylight – 100 Rift Fragments

Divine Knockout – Confetti Knockout FX and A Contest of Strength Profile Card

Fall Guys – Merry Mastodon Bundle

FIFA 23 – Prime Gaming Pack

Grand Theft Auto Online – GTA$125K

League of Legends – Prime Gaming Capsule

League of Legends: Wild Rift – Random Bauble Chest

Legends of Runeterra – Rare Prismatic Chest, Epic Card

Madden 23 – Super Bowl Ultimate Team Pack

New World – The Dragon’s Hoard

PALADINS – Steel-Forged Barik Skin

Realm Royale – Twilight Huntress Hunter Skin

Red Dead Online – Buckley Hat Tint 1, Rivera Hooded Tunic Tint 3, Howl Emote, 5 Gold Bars

Rogue Company – Kyoto Undercover Ronin Outfit

SMITE – Magic: The Gathering Cosmetic Bundle

Valorant – Doomscrolling spray

Warframe – Kudzon Ephemera Cosmetic

Here is the Prime Gaming March Calendar:

1st March – Last Chance to Claim The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition

1st March – Genshin Impact – Prime Bundle

2nd March – Baldur’s Gate Enhanced Edition [FGWP]

2nd March – Grand Theft Auto Online – GTA$125K

2nd March – Raid: Shadow Legends – 6 Savage Artifacts

7th March – Last Chance to Claim Onsen Master

7th March – Lost Ark – Magick Society Special Dye Chest

9th March – Adios [FGWP]

9th March – Grand Theft Auto Online – GTA$125K

9th March – I am Fish [FGWP]

14th March – Last Chance to Claim Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield and DKO: Divine Knockout

16th March – Faraway 3: Arctic Escape [FGWP]

21st March – Last Chance to Claim BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad and One-Hand Clapping

23trd March – Book of Demons [FGWP]

23rd March – Peaky Blinders: Mastermind [FGWP]

30th March – City Legends: Trapping in Mirror – Collector’s Edition [FGWP]

Head over to gaming.amazon.com to avail of these limited-time offers exclusively available for Amazon Prime members. Check out primegaming.blog for more information on the complete schedule of events for this month.