Amazon Prime Phone party sale: Deals on Samsung, Xiaomi, iQoo, Tecno and more

E-commerce giant Amazon is currently hosting its Prime Phone Party sale for smartphones. This sale will exclusively be for Prime members and will conclude on Feb 8, 2023. Interestingly, customers can avail up to 40 percent discount on smartphones from brands like Tecno, Oppo, iQoo, realme, Samsung and more.

Here are some of the best deals from Amazon during its Prime Phone Party sale:

Xiaomi is back with its Mi 12 Pro for a price of ₹47,499. This smartphone features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and houses a primary triple camera setup. Moreover, the Chinese smartphone company is also offering Redmi 10 Power, Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi K50i and more handsets at discounted prices.

The Korean giant Samsung is offering M series handsets at the sale. Interested buyers can get Galaxy M33, Galaxy M13 and Galaxy M04 at the respective prices of ₹15,342, ₹9,927 and ₹8,499.

Speaking of iQoo handsets, interested customers can get iQoo Z6 Lite at a price of ₹13,988 whereas the iQoo Neo 6 for ₹25,649. The company is also offering its latest iQoo 11 5G at ₹54,999.

Interested customers can also buy Realme Narzo 50 Pro at a discounted price of ₹18,049 while its Narzo 50i Prime for ₹7,199. During the Amazon Prime Phones Party sale, Oppo is offering its Oppo A78, Oppo F21s Pro and Oppo F21s Pro 5G at discounted prices along with other smartphones.

