Planning to buy a new smartphone this winter season? Then now is the perfect time for a smartphone upgrade as Amazon is hosting its awaited Great Republic Day Sale, providing massive discounts on electronics products across brands and products. Currently, several top smartphone models including iPhone 15, OnePlus Nord 4, and others are available at up to 40% discount, allowing buyers to get a great deal for their desired product., finding the ideal phone with discounts can be tiring, therefore, to solve the hassle, we have curated a list of the top 5 smartphones with huge discounts, so the buyers can pick the right one based o their budget and requirements. Know what smartphone you can buy during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Top 5 smartphone deals iPhone 15: The iPhone 15 was launched in 2023 with some major upgrades and advanced features, making it a popular smartphone in the flagship smartphone market. Now, the iPhone 15 is available at a huge discounted price during the Amazon sale, allowing buyers to get it at a reasonable price. The iPhone 15 is available at a 17% discount, however, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Honor 200 5G: It is a camera-centric smartphone launched in 2024 with some eye-catching design, specs, and features. The Honor 200 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor paired with Adreno 720 GPU, offering powerful performance. The smartphone was originally priced at Rs.39999, however, buyers can get it at just Rs.23998 during the Amazon sale, providing a 40% discount.

OnePlus Nord 4: Another smartphone on the list is the OnePlus Nord 4 which become a popular smartphone for its metal body design. It is known to be an all-rounder smartphone in the mid-range smartphone segment, offering promising performance. The OnePlus Nord 4 originally retails for Rs.32999, however, it's available at a 12% discount along with some bank offers during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Realme GT 7 Pro: It is another newly launched flagship smartphone which is known as India’s first Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered phone. It offers lasting battery life and a powerful gaming experience. Currently, the smartphone is available at a discounted price of just Rs.59998, giving buyers a 14% discount on the latest model.

iQOO 12 5G: Lastly, we have the iQOO 12 5G which is known for its powerful performance with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. It also offers some promising camera features, making it a decent smartphone in the competitive market. The iQOO 12 5G is available at a 23% discount during Amazon sale and buyers can also avail bank offers for additional benefits,