|Product
|Rating
|Price
OnePlus Buds 3 in Ear TWS Bluetooth Earbuds with Upto 49dB Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation,Hi-Res Sound Quality,Sliding Volume Control,10mins for 7Hours Fast Charging with Upto 44Hrs Playback(Gray)View Details
₹4,499
Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 20000mAh 33W Super Fast Charging PD | Power Delivery | QC 3.0|Type C Input & Output |Triple Output Ports|Classic Black|Supports Android,Apple, Tablets, Earbuds, Watches etc (MI)View Details
₹1,899
Ambrane MagSafe Wireless 10000mAh Fast Charging Power Bank, Strong Magnet, 22.5W Output for iPhone 12 & Above, Android & Other Qi Enabled Devices + Magnetic Ring (Aerosync Snap, Blue)View Details
₹1,299
SanDisk Ultra 128GB microSDXC UHS-I, 140MB/s R, Memory Card, 10 Y Warranty, for SmartphonesView Details
₹897
boAt Nirvana Ion ANC Pro, Hi-Res Audio LDAC, Active Noise Cancellation(~32dB), 120Hrs Battery, App Support, Fast Charge, v5.3 Bluetooth Earbuds,TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Blazing Comet)View Details
₹2,299
The Amazon Republic Day sale has been providing some amazing deals on electronic gadgets and accessories, allowing buyers to grab all the required necessities. If you have recently purchased a smartphone or want to complete your mobile set up such as earbuds, then Amazon is providing a huge discount on mobile accessories. With a smartphone, buyers can get new earbuds, MagSafe chargers, power banks and other crucial accessories to enhance their setup. And Amazon is providing a great opportunity to get these mobile accessories at a reasonable price during the ongoing Republic Day sale. Check top discounted products for your smartphone.
Also read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: iPhone 15 price slashed during the sale - Check out all details
OnePlus Buds 3: These earbuds are the latest generation model launched last year. The OnePlus Buds 3 offers up to 49dB smart adaptive noise cancellation and Hi-Res sound quality with a 10.4mm+6mm dynamic dual driver. The buds are suitable for a long journey as it provides 7 hours of playback time with just 10 minutes of charging and up to 44 hours of music playback with ANC off. The OnePlus Buds 3 is currently available at a 31% discount at an effective price of Rs.4499.
Xiaomi Power Bank 4i: If you are in search of a power bank then Xiaomi Power Bank 4i could be a great choice for your smartphone as it offers a 20000mAh battery with 33W super fast charging. The power bank originally retails for Rs.3999, however during the Amazon Republic Day Sale, it is available at just Rs.1899, providing a 53% discount on the product.
Also read: Top 7 deals on gadgets, power banks, mobile and laptop accessories with up to 75% discount - Amazon Republic Day Sale
Ambrane MagSafe Wireless Charger: Ambrane is a popular brand for smartphone accessories and its wireless chargers are known for their aesthetic and compact design. The Ambrane MagSafe Wireless Charger comes with a 10000 mAh battery capacity and offers multi-device compatibility including iPhones. The Ambrane MagSafe Wireless Charger retails for Rs.2999, however, buyers can get a 57% discount during the Amazon sale.
SanDisk Ultra 128GB microSD card: Another smartphone essential is owning a memory card for additional storage space. This is a SanDisk Ultra microSDXC memory card that offers 128GB of additional storage. It offers up to 140MB per second of transfer speeds to move up to 1000 photos per minute. The microSD card is currently available at a discounted price of Rs.897.
Also read: Amazon Republic Day Sale: From JBL, Sony to Samsung- Get up to 75% off on top 7 soundbars
boAt Nirvana Ion: Lastly, we have another budget-friendly and feature-filled earbuds, the boAt Nirvana Ion that offers Crystal Bionic Sound powered by Hifi DSP 5, offering balanced sound quality. It also offers a low latency of 60ms for uninterrupted gaming sessions. The boAt Nirvana Ion originally retails for Rs.7990, however, it's available at an 81% discount on Amazon with an effective price of just Rs.1499.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.