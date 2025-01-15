The Amazon Republic Day sale has been providing some amazing deals on electronic gadgets and accessories, allowing buyers to grab all the required necessities. If you have recently purchased a smartphone or want to complete your mobile set up such as earbuds, then Amazon is providing a huge discount on mobile accessories. With a smartphone, buyers can get new earbuds, MagSafe chargers, power banks and other crucial accessories to enhance their setup. And Amazon is providing a great opportunity to get these mobile accessories at a reasonable price during the ongoing Republic Day sale. Check top discounted products for your smartphone.

Top 5 mobile accessories deals on Amazon OnePlus Buds 3: These earbuds are the latest generation model launched last year. The OnePlus Buds 3 offers up to 49dB smart adaptive noise cancellation and Hi-Res sound quality with a 10.4mm+6mm dynamic dual driver. The buds are suitable for a long journey as it provides 7 hours of playback time with just 10 minutes of charging and up to 44 hours of music playback with ANC off. The OnePlus Buds 3 is currently available at a 31% discount at an effective price of Rs.4499.

Xiaomi Power Bank 4i: If you are in search of a power bank then Xiaomi Power Bank 4i could be a great choice for your smartphone as it offers a 20000mAh battery with 33W super fast charging. The power bank originally retails for Rs.3999, however during the Amazon Republic Day Sale, it is available at just Rs.1899, providing a 53% discount on the product.

Ambrane MagSafe Wireless Charger: Ambrane is a popular brand for smartphone accessories and its wireless chargers are known for their aesthetic and compact design. The Ambrane MagSafe Wireless Charger comes with a 10000 mAh battery capacity and offers multi-device compatibility including iPhones. The Ambrane MagSafe Wireless Charger retails for Rs.2999, however, buyers can get a 57% discount during the Amazon sale.

SanDisk Ultra 128GB microSD card: Another smartphone essential is owning a memory card for additional storage space. This is a SanDisk Ultra microSDXC memory card that offers 128GB of additional storage. It offers up to 140MB per second of transfer speeds to move up to 1000 photos per minute. The microSD card is currently available at a discounted price of Rs.897.

boAt Nirvana Ion: Lastly, we have another budget-friendly and feature-filled earbuds, the boAt Nirvana Ion that offers Crystal Bionic Sound powered by Hifi DSP 5, offering balanced sound quality. It also offers a low latency of 60ms for uninterrupted gaming sessions. The boAt Nirvana Ion originally retails for Rs.7990, however, it's available at an 81% discount on Amazon with an effective price of just Rs.1499.