Amazon Republic Day sale: Laptop deals you can't miss during this sale season

Have you been looking for the perfect opportunity to buy a new laptop for yourself? That moment is now here! With Amazon 's Great Republic Day sale, users can get heavy discounts on some of the best-performing laptops in the market right now. Whether you're looking for everyday computing performance or casual gaming, there's something for everyone in this list.

Selecting the right laptop is crucial in the digital age, whether it is for work, study, or entertainment. In this comprehensive guide, you'll find laptop specifications, design considerations, and budget information about each laptop that is available for a lower price as part of Amazon's Great Republic Day sale.

While buying a laptop, it's imperative to keep your unique needs in mind and find the optimal device based on factors like RAM, storage options, and display features. This comprehensive guide includes laptops from some of the top brands in India, including ASUS, HP, and Lenovo.

It doesn't matter if you're a tech enthusiast or a casual user, there's a laptop for everyone in this day and age. From ultrabooks to gaming powerhouses, laptops can empower you to finish your tasks quickly on a daily basis and support your work needs. A laptop that seamlessly integrates with your lifestyle is the one that you need to look out for this sale season.

What are you waiting for? This Republic Day, buy yourself a new laptop with Amazon's astounding sale prices and enhance your everyday digital experience.

1. HP Laptop 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics, Backlit KB, Thin & Light, Dual Speakers (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.69 kg), fq5007TU

The HP Laptop 15s is a sleek powerhouse featuring the 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor for impressive daily computing performance. The laptop sports a 15.6-inch FHD display, complemented by 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD.

The thin and light laptop weighs just 1.69 kgs and boasts Intel UHD Graphics, making it a good choice if you're on the hunt for a laptop with a vibrant visuals. Besides amazing basic features, the laptop comes with a backlit keyboard, making it a good choice for late-night writers. In addition, the HP Laptop 15s' dual speakers are designed to provide an immersive audio experience.

The laptop comes with Windows 11 and MS Office 2021 pre-installed. In the silver colour, the laptop is an efficient and stylish companion for your work or entertainment needs on the go.

Specifications of HP Laptop 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 15.6-inch

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U

Display: 15.6-inch (39.6 cm) FHD

RAM: 8GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

Keyboard: Backlit for enhanced visibility

Weight: 1.69 kg

Audio: Dual speakers for immersive sound

Operating system: Windows 11

Productivity: Microsoft Office 2021 pre-installed

Colour: Silver

2. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3-1115G4 11th Gen 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/3 Month Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.65Kg), 82H803TXIN

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 featuring an 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor and this 15.6-inch FHD display. Designed for swift performance, this laptop comes with 8GB RAM and a speedy 256GB SSD, making multitasking a breeze. It comes pre-loaded with Windows 11 and Office 2021 to enhance user productivity.

In the Arctic Grey finish, the laptop looks extremely elegant and weighs just 1.65 kg. Enjoy three months of Game Pass with your purchase this Republic Day sale on Amazon.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4

Display: 15.6-inch (39.62cm) FHD

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB SSD

Operating system: Windows 11

Productivity: Microsoft Office 2021 pre-installed

Weight: 1.65kg

Colour: Arctic Grey

Gaming: 3-Month Xbox Game Pass

3. ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1220P 12th Gen, 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD, Thin and Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Integrated Graphics/Windows 11/Office 2021/Alexa Built-in/FP Sensor/Blue/1.7 kg), X1502ZA-EJ381WS

Redefine productivity with the ASUS Vivobook 15 X1502ZA-EJ381WS. The laptop is powered by an Intel Core i3-1220P 12th Gen processor and a 15.6-inch FHD display. With 8GB RAM and a spacious 512GB SSD, the laptop offers efficient performance for all your multitasking needs.

Weighing just 1.7 kg, the laptop is light and portable. The ASUS system runs on Windows 11 and comes with Office 2021 pre-installed to enhance your experience. In addition, Alexa is built-in, along with a fingerprint sensor - all packaged in a stylish blue finish.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 15

Processor: Intel Core i3-1220P 12th Gen

Display: 15.6-inch (39.62 cm) FHD

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating system: Windows 11

Productivity: Microsoft Office 2021 pre-installed

Built-in Features: Alexa built-in, fingerprint sensor

Colour: Blue

Weight: 1.7 kg

4. Dell 15 Laptop, Intel Core i3-1115G4 Processor/8GB DDR4/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15.6" (39.6cm) FHD 120Hz Refresh, 250 nits/Mobile Connect/Win 11+MSO'21/15 Month McAfee/Black/Thin & Light-1.66kg

The Dell 15 Laptop features an Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and 512GB SSD to meet your computing needs on the daily. The efficient laptop has a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate to deliver a vibrant and responsive viewing experience.

With Mobile Connect, users can enjoy seamless connectivity. The Dell laptop comes pre-loaded with Windows 11 and MS Office 2021, coupled with a 15-month McAfee subscription. Enjoy a secure and lightweight experience with this laptop that weighs just 1.66 kg - combining performance and portability - all encased in a sleek black design.

Specifications of Dell 15 Laptop

Processor: Intel Core i3-1115G4

RAM: 8GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Intel UHD Graphics

Display: 15.6-inch FHD, 120Hz Refresh, 250 nits

Connectivity: Dell Mobile Connect

Operating system: Windows 11

Productivity: Microsoft Office 2021 pre-installed

Security: 15 month McAfee subscription

Weight: 1.66 kg

Colour: Black

5. Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Premium Metal Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-52, 39.62cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 Kg

Take your computing to the next level with the Acer Aspire Lite AL15-52. The laptop is equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8GB RAM, and a speedy 512GB SSD, making it the ideal multitasking companion.

With its 15.6-inch full HD display built into a a sleek metal body, the laptop is the perfect amalgamation of good looks and performance. Weighing just 1.59 kg, the Acer laptop is remarkably portable. It comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Home - making it an optimal choice for your daily computing needs and more on-the-go.

Specifications of Acer Aspire Lite

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating system: Windows 11 Home

Display: 15.6-inch Full HD

Body: Premium metal

Colour: Steel gray

Weight: 1.59 kg

6. MSI Modern 14, Intel 12th Gen. i7-1255U, 36CM FHD 60Hz Laptop (16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Classic Black/1.4Kg), C12M-459IN

Looking for a unique computing experience? Let us introduce you to the MSI Modern 14 C12M-459IN. Powered by an Intel 12th Gen. i7-1255U processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB NVMe SSD, the laptop is designed for speedy performance.

The 36cm FHD 60Hz display is supported by Intel Iris Xe Graphics, all bought together in a sleek black design for a visually immersive experience. The laptop weighs only 1.4kg, making it ultra-portable.

It comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Home and strikes the perfect balance between power and looks for users seeking a premium performance in a lightweight package.

Specifications of MSI Modern 14

Processor: Intel 12th Gen. i7-1255U

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD

Display: 36cm (14-inch) FHD 60Hz

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Operating system: Windows 11 Home

Colour: Classic black

Weight: 1.4 kg

