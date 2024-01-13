Amazon Republic Day Sale: Smartwatch deals to elevate your everyday style

Finding the right smartwatch just got easier with Amazon's Republic Day sale around the corner. With crazy discounts on the best performance smartwatches, you can add a layer of style and functionality to your everyday attires. Amazon's Republic Day sale is the perfect opportunity to gift a smartwatch to yourself or to your loved ones. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To make your choice easier, we've picked out the top 5 smartwatch options based on discounts and features in this comprehensive guide. You can buy advanced smartwatches from big brands like Samsung and Apple this sale season. What are you waiting for? Find a smartwatch that matches your style and preferences from our guide.

Finding the right smartwatch entails taking into consideration your needs and preferences with features such as fitness tracking, notifications, and battery life. Make sure the smartwatch is compatible with your device before making the decision. By balancing functionality and style, you can find the perfect companion for your daily life.

Amazon's Republic Day sale has some of the best deals on various gadgets including smartwatches. Enjoy exclusive discounts on a vast array of products and find unbeatable deals and limited-time offers. Make the most of this sale and shop for your favourite smartwatches from our list below.

1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Bluetooth (4.0 cm, Black, Compatible with Android only)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 offers seamless connectivity with Android devices and comes with a vibrant 4 cm display. Sporting a sleek style, the smartwatch empowers your everyday life with health tracking, fitness insights, and real-time notifications.

Personalised watch faces and a range of apps make everything directly accessible on your wrist without having to check your smartphone repeatedly. Besides being a companion to your smartphone, the watch can stand its own ground as a watch with smart features.

A refined design and modern aesthetics make the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 the perfect companion with intuitive technology for a connected life.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Display: 4.0 cm

Colour: Black

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Compatibility: Android only

Features: Health tracking, fitness insights

Real-time alerts

Personalised watch faces

Wide app compatibility

2. Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus 1.43" AMOLED Display Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling, TWS Connection, 300+ Sports Modes, 110 in-Built Watch Faces, 4GB Storage & AI Voice Assistant (Black SS)

The Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus Smartwatch is a smart wearable designed for revolutionary performance. Boasting a vivid 1.43 inch AMOLED display, the smartwatch is designed for an affordable visual spectacle.

Seamless Bluetooth calling and true wireless stereo (TWS) make it the optimal choice for staying connected. The Fire-Boltt watch is loaded with 300+ sport modes to choose from, making it an ideal pick for fitness enthusiasts to perform their diverse activities. In addition, the watch has 110 in-built faces to make it more personal.

The smartwatch has 4GB storage and an AI voice assistant for hands-free control - all in a sophisticated black finish.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus

Display: 1.43 inch AMOLED

Connectivity: Bluetooth calling, TWS connection

Sports modes: 300+

Watch faces: 110 in-Built

Storage: 4GB

AI Voice Assistant

Colour: Black

Fitness tracking, health monitoring

Compatibility: Android, iOS

3. Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro 1.39" Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Black)

Get the perfect smartwatch that's high on performance and style with the Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro. The smartwatch sports a 1.39 inch display and Bluetooth calling to seamlessly integrate into your lifestyle.

The smartwatch comes with an in-built AI voice assistant to enable hands-free control as you navigate your daily life. This Fire-Boltt smartwatch is encased in a sleek black metal body, making it the perfect pick for style and resilient usage.

With over 120 sports modes, oxygen and heart rate monitoring, the smartwatch is a comprehensive fitness companion. You can stay connected, monitor your health, and partake in various sports activities. Make it your ultimate wrist companion and take advantage of the Amazon Republic Day sale today.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro

Display: 1.39 inch

Connectivity: Bluetooth calling

AI voice assistant

Metal body

Sports modes: 120+

Health monitoring: SpO2, heart rate monitoring

Colour: Black

Compatibility: Android and iOS

4. Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 44 mm] Smart Watch w/Starlight Aluminium Case & Starlight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display, Water Resistant

What's a list of smartwatches without a touch of Apple? The iPhone-maker is also well-known for its range of smartwatches that only work with iOS devices. The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) stays true to the Apple philosophy of blending style and functionality.

The smartwatch is equipped with fitness and sleep tracking, crash detection, and a heart rate monitor. Apple's stunning Retina Display shows clear and vivid visuals on the smartphone screen.

Designed for your active lifestyle, the smartwatch is water-resistant, ensuring durability in various environments. The Apple Watch SE comes in a Starlight Aluminium Case and a matching band, making it the perfect choice for style seekers and those who want the best features on their wrist.

Specifications of Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)

Case material: Aluminium

Retina Display

Size: 44 mm

Built-in GPS

Health Tracking: Fitness & sleep tracker, heart rate monitor

Safety features: Crash detection

Water-resistant design

GPS connectivity

Compatibility: iOS devices

Colour: Starlight (case and band)

5. Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED 1.43" Display Smart Watch, with 700 NITS Brightness, Stainless Steel Rotating Crown, Multiple Sports Modes & 360 Health (Black)

The Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED smartwatch boasts a vivid 1.43 inch vivid display with 700 nits brightness, making it ideal for indoor and outdoor use. This sleek smartwatch features a durable stainless steel rotating crown for navigation.

Using this smartwatch, users can tailor their fitness routine with multiple sports modes and monitor their health with the 360 Health feature.

With the stylish black colour, the smartwatch looks stylish and sophisticated. So, what are you waiting for? Elevate your daily style quotient with this smartwatch from the house of Fire-Boltt, designed for both form and function.

This smartwatch will catch the eye of style enthusiasts and fitness aficionados.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Phoenix

Display: 1.43 inch AMOLED with 700 nits brightness

Multiple Sports Modes

360 health tracking

Colour: Black

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Adjustable brightness levels

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Additional features: Sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!