Keeping your home spotless is easy with the best vacuum cleaners available today. These essential appliances tackle dust, pet hair, and tough stains effortlessly. With features like powerful suction, HEPA filters, wet-and-dry cleaning, and smart technology, modern vacuum cleaners meet all your cleaning needs.

The Amazon Republic Day Sale offers the perfect chance to upgrade your cleaning routine with incredible discounts on top-rated vacuum cleaners. Check out the wide range of options, including bagless, cordless, robotic, and portable models. From deep cleaning carpets to quick touch-ups, this Amazon sale has something for everyone. Grab the best vacuum cleaners at unbeatable prices from trusted brands that offer innovative designs and top-notch performance. Read on.

Up to 80% off on the best robotic vacuum cleaners

The ILIFE A80 Pro Robotic Vacuum & Mop is a smart cleaning companion for Indian homes. With versatile control options via remote, smartphone app, Alexa, or Google Home, it’s designed for effortless cleaning. Suitable for various surfaces, including tiles, wood, and granite, it features modes like edge, spot, auto, and path pattern. Its roller brush and auto carpet boost ensure effective debris, dust, and hair removal. Equipped with bumper sensors and anti-dropping technology, this robot cleaner ensures thorough cleaning of up to 2000 sqft, making traditional methods obsolete.

Specifications Weight 4.84 Kg Colour Gradient Blue Controller Type Remote Control Dimensions 33L x 33W x 8.1H cm

The Dreame L10 Prime Robot Vacuum Cleaner integrates cutting-edge technology for seamless cleaning. Its self-cleaning mop, featuring a 7 mm lift, safeguards carpets from moisture, promoting superior hygiene. The dual rotating mops simulate hand scrubbing, effectively addressing tough stains such as sauces and spills. With an impressive 4000Pa suction power, it effortlessly eliminates dirt, hair, and debris from a variety of surfaces, including hardwood and carpets. The LDS navigation and 3D mapping capabilities optimize cleaning routes, minimizing redundancy and maximizing efficiency.

Specifications Weight 9.4 Kg Colour White Controller Type Amazon Alexa Dimensions 38L x 50W x 48H cm

Up to 70% off on the best wet and dry vacuum cleaners:

The INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner (WD 15) is a highly adaptable cleaning device perfect for home environments. It features a 15L stainless steel container and a powerful 1400W motor, providing a strong suction capability of 20 kPa to handle dust, liquids, and everyday messes effectively. Its wet and dry functionality allows for comprehensive cleaning across a variety of surfaces, including floors and upholstery, while the blower function is useful for clearing debris from hard-to-reach areas or drying surfaces. The vacuum comes with multiple nozzles, making it suitable for different cleaning tasks, from carpets to corners.

Specifications Colour Yellow Wattage 1400 watts Noise level 80 dB

The Bissell Portable Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner is your go-to solution for deep cleaning and stain removal. Powered by Heatwave Technology, it maintains consistent water temperature for effective cleaning. This lightweight and easy-to-use vacuum is designed to clean, rub, scrub, and vacuum simultaneously, making it perfect for tackling tough stains on carpets, sofas, curtains, mattresses, tile grout, car interiors, and even refreshing garments. The two-tank system keeps clean and dirty water separate, while the removable water tank simplifies refills. With a 2.2m hose and 5m power cord, it easily reaches tight spaces.

Specifications Colour Red Weight 6.18 Kg Power source Corded electric Suction power 330 watts

Amazon sale: Best vacuum cleaners for every home

Up to 65% off on the best canister vacuum cleaners:

Amazon Basics Bagless Cyclonic Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner boasts an impressive 18kPa suction power that easily picks up dust, dirt, pet hair, and more from different surfaces. The triple-action nozzle is super adaptable, working well on both carpets and hard floors for a thorough clean. With a HEPA-12 filter, it traps over 99.5% of allergens, which is great for keeping your home healthier. Plus, it operates quietly at under 82 dB, making it family-friendly for those with kids or pets. The 1.5L dust cup means no more hassle with disposable bags, so maintenance is simple.

Specifications Colour Black Noise level 78 dB Wattage 700 watts Filter type HEPA Filter

The Eureka Forbes SuperVac makes cleaning super easy and efficient. Its powerful 1600-watt motor delivers an impressive 21 kPa suction to tackle dust, dirt, and mites effortlessly. The cyclone system keeps suction strong while separating dust from air for better performance. Need to adjust power? The Vario Power feature lets you switch between low, medium, and high settings to suit different cleaning tasks. With a 1L dust tank that empties at the press of a button, you can say goodbye to messy clean-ups. Compact, lightweight, and easy to handle, it comes with seven useful accessories for every corner of your home.

Specifications Colour Red and black Noise level 87 dB Wattage 1600 watts Filter type HEPA Filter

Up to 60% off on the best handheld vacuum cleaners:

Designed for convenience, the Eureka Forbes Atom Handheld Vacuum Cleaner offers a compact yet powerful cleaning solution. Its lightweight body ensures effortless handling, while the advanced cyclonic technology maintains steady suction for thorough results. Equipped with seven versatile accessories, it tackles a variety of cleaning tasks with ease. The dirt tank allows for quick and hygienic disposal, making clean-up stress-free. Backed by a wide service network across India, this 600-watt vacuum cleaner is perfect for maintaining a spotless home.

Specifications Weight 2 Kg Voltage 220 volts Wattage 600 watts Colour Red

The Tusa Cordless Vacuum Cleaner offers a versatile cleaning solution for both home and car use. It operates in both wired and wireless modes with dual-mode functionality, ensuring maximum convenience. Its powerful motor delivers impressive suction, efficiently tackling dirt, hair, and fine dust with ease. Designed for dry cleaning, it features fast-charging technology, achieving full charge in 2.5–3 hours and providing up to 22 minutes of runtime. Compact and lightweight, it includes essential attachments like a crevice nozzle, brush tool, and extension hose, making it perfect for tackling diverse cleaning tasks effortlessly.

Specifications Weight 1.1 Kg Voltage 12 volts Wattage 120 watts Colour Black