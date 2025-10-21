Amazon says AWS outage ‘fully mitigated’ after major global disruption hits Snapchat, Venmo, Reddit | 10 updates

Amazon’s cloud computing arm, Amazon Web Services (AWS), suffered a major global outage on Monday, affecting a wide range of online platforms from social media and gaming to streaming and financial apps. While Amazon says the issue has now been “fully mitigated,” millions of users worldwide continue to experience disruptions across popular services including Snapchat, Venmo, Pinterest, Apple TV, Reddit, and Roblox.

What caused the AWS outage? Amazon confirmed that the root of the AWS outage lay in an “underlying DNS issue” — a failure in the Domain Name System, which acts as the internet’s phonebook by translating website names into numerical IP addresses.

By 6:35 am Eastern Time, AWS announced that the outage had been “fully mitigated,” adding that most operations had resumed. However, engineers later clarified that some services were still “experiencing elevated errors.”

The incident primarily originated in the US-East-1 (North Virginia) region — a core hub for AWS operations — leading to widespread ripple effects across global digital infrastructure.

Which major platforms were affected by AWS outage? According to monitoring site Downdetector, users reported outages on several high-traffic platforms including Snapchat, Pinterest, WhatsApp, Signal, Zoom, Fortnite, Xbox, and YouTube.

Even productivity and lifestyle apps such as Canva, Duolingo, Strava, and Peloton reported errors.

Photo-sharing site Flickr confirmed it was “temporarily unavailable due to a major issue affecting Amazon Web Services.”

How did AWS respond to the global disruption? In a series of technical updates, AWS stated:

“We continue to observe recovery across all AWS services.”

The company added that progress was being made across multiple “Availability Zones in the US-East-1 Regions.”

AWS further explained: “For Lambda, customers may face intermittent function errors for functions making network requests to other services or systems as we work to address residual network connectivity issues. To recover Lambda’s invocation errors, we slowed down the rate of SQS polling via Lambda Event Source Mappings. We are now increasing the rate of SQS polling as we experience more successful invocations and reduced function errors.”

By 8 am Eastern Time, AWS engineers had downgraded the outage status from “degraded” to “impacted”, noting that a backlog of delayed user requests was still being cleared.

How severe was the AWS Outage impact? Cybersecurity expert Oli Buckley, a professor at Loughborough University in England, described the incident as “extremely significant,” noting that it exposed the fragility of the modern internet’s architecture.

“What we’re seeing this morning is a major outage at AWS, centred on the US-East-1 region in Virginia, which has spread out across the globe, impacting a lot of different websites, apps and services that we rely on,” Buckley said.

He added: “An issue involving DNS hits thousands of systems that rely on it, and they can’t find the right server. Ultimately this means that they slow down as they try to locate it and eventually just stop trying.”

“This outage is extremely significant because AWS is a backbone for much of the internet’s infrastructure. It’s a really stark reminder of how many well-known services rely on a handful of providers and services themselves.”

Why is the AWS outage a global concern? The scale of the outage demonstrates the internet’s heavy reliance on a few dominant cloud service providers, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. When one experiences a fault, it can cascade across multiple industries — from fintech and entertainment to communication and retail.

As AWS powers essential back-end systems for thousands of global businesses, even brief disruptions can translate into massive financial and operational losses.

10 key updates on the AWS outage AWS confirmed a major DNS issue in the US-East-1 region as the cause.

Outage began shortly after midnight Pacific Time.

Major apps impacted: Snapchat, Venmo, Reddit, Pinterest, Apple TV, Roblox, WhatsApp, Signal, Zoom, and more.

AWS said issue was “fully mitigated” by 6:35 am ET.

Residual errors continued for some users, especially in EC2 and Lambda services.

AWS engineers downgraded status from “degraded” to “impacted” by 8 am ET.

Lambda and SQS services experienced intermittent network issues.

Downdetector data showed widespread outages across multiple continents.

Experts called the incident a reminder of global digital dependency.

Amazon has restored most services, but some regions may face slower recovery. AWS Outage: What happens next? AWS engineers say full stability is returning across systems, but residual performance slowdowns may persist temporarily. The company has yet to issue a detailed post-mortem on the technical cause or steps to prevent recurrence.

As Professor Buckley noted, the episode underscores a critical truth of the modern digital era:

“It’s a really stark reminder of how many well-known services rely on a handful of providers and services themselves.”