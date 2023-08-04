Amazon Shines During Apple’s Off-Season

Apple and Amazon might seem to have little in common. But both need to move a lot of goods and services to make their numbers work. The two now generate combined annual revenue of more than $920 billion, putting them among the six largest companies in the world by that measure, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. That makes delivering significant new growth numbers a challenge that has lately been afflicting both. Amazon has posted single-digit year-on-year revenue growth for five of the last six quarters—a major slowdown from the mid-20% range the company averaged even before its pandemic sales boom. Apple’s revenue has been in actual decline for the past two quarters.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}