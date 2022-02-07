Amazon has announced the smartphone and TV upgrade days bringing together a host of deals and offers on a range of the latest smartphones, accessories and TVs and also to engage buyers on Valentine’s Day which is a week ahead. Customers can enjoy up to 10% off on smartphones, televisions, and smartphone accessories from brands including OnePlus , Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple , Vivo and Oppo amongst others. Smartphone and TV Upgrade Days will be live till February 11.

The latest Xiaomi flagship series, Redmi Note series, OnePlus 9 series, iQOO smartphones, Samsung M12, Samsung M21, M32 5G, M52 5G, Tecno Spark 8 Series, Oppo A15s, iPhone 12; and Smart TVs like Redmi TVs (32 inch, 43 inch TVs), Sony TVs, Samsung Crystal TVs and OnePlus TVs will be available with exciting bank offers.

Customers can enjoy a 10% instant discount up to ₹1500 using Bank of Baroda Credit Cards or EMI payments. They can also avail of exchange offers and convenient No-Cost EMI for up to 12 months on their favourite smartphones & TVs.

Prime Members can avail of savings of up to ₹2,000 with Advantage Just for Prime, which includes benefits like 6-month free screen replacement and an additional 3 month No Cost EMI on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards.

Here are some of the smartphones, accessories and TV’s with offers:

Xiaomi Smartphones and TVs

Xiaomi smartphones like Redmi Note 11T will be available starting ₹16,999, Redmi Note 10T will be available starting ₹14,999 and Redmi 9A Sport at ₹7,299 during the Upgrade Days. Customers can also get additional bank discounts and exchange offers. Get Mi 11 X starting ₹27,999; Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G starting at ₹26,999; Xiaomi 11T Pro at ₹39,999 and Mi 11 X Pro starting ₹36,999 with additional bank offers and no cost EMI options.

Also get the Redmi TV 32 inch for ₹15,999 and Redmi TV 43 inch for ₹24,999.

OnePlus offers on Smartphones & Televisions

OnePlus Nord CE and OnePlus Nord 2 will be available starting ₹24,999 and ₹29,999 respectively with additional bank offers. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus 9 Pro will be available starting ₹54,999, ₹42,999 and ₹64,999 respectively.

Customers can also get up to ₹4,000 off on Axis bank cards with exchange offers and no cost EMI. The OnePlus TV Y series starts at ₹16,499 and the U series UHD TVs starting at ₹40,999. Customers can also avail additional bank discounts of up to ₹3,000 on select bank cards and up to 9 months no-cost EMI.

Samsung Smartphones and TVs

Samsung Galaxy M12 is for ₹10,499; Samsung Galaxy M21 for ₹12,999; Samsung Galaxy M32 for ₹14,999; Samsung Galaxy M32 5G for ₹16,999 and Samsung Galaxy M52 5G for ₹24,999.

Samsung S20 FE 5G will also be available for ₹38,240 after discounts. The Samsung 4K Crystal UHD TV series starts at ₹37,990. The purchase will be more affordable with additional ₹1,500 discounts and up to 18 months no- cost EMI.

Apple iPhones

Get iPhone 12 with amazing features like Advanced Dual Camera, A14 Bionic Chip, Super Retina XDR Display starting ₹54,999. Also get up to ₹1,750 off on select bank cards.

Sony Televisions

The Sony Bravia range will be available starting at ₹28,990. Get 30% off on premium Sony 50-inch 4K UHD Google TV will be available for as low as ₹75,990.

iQOO Smartphones

The iQOO Z3, iQOO 7 and iQOO Z5 will be available starting ₹17,990, ₹31,990 and ₹23,990 respectively.

Oppo Smartphone

OPPO A15s will be available starting ₹13,490. Also get up to ₹1,349 off on select bank cards and 1500 off with Amazon Coupon while purchasing.

Amazon Basics TVs

Get up to 40% off on the Amazon Basics 43 and 50 inch 4K Ultra HD TVs starting at just Rs. 30,999. The Amazon basics TVs come with Fire TV built in.

Tecno Smartphones

The newly launched Tecno Pop 5 will be available for ₹6,700 and Tecno Spart 8T and Tecno Spark 8 Pro starting ₹9,799 and ₹10,999 respectively.

Realme Smartphones

The Realme Narzo 50i and Realme Narzo 50A are selling at ₹7,499 and ₹11,499 respectively. Also get up to ₹750 on Bank of Baroda bank cards.

Jabra Earbuds

Jabra Elite 3 and Jabra Elite 4 Active are available for ₹5,499 and ₹9,999 with deals on select bank cards.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.