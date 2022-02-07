Amazon Smartphone and TV Upgrade Days is live. Buy iPhone 12 at discount and more

Amazon has announced the smartphone and TV upgrade days bringing together a host of deals and offers on a range of the latest smartphones, accessories and TVs and also to engage buyers on Valentine’s Day which is a week ahead. Customers can enjoy up to 10% off on smartphones, televisions, and smartphone accessories from brands including OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple, Vivo and Oppo amongst others. Smartphone and TV Upgrade Days will be live till February 11.

