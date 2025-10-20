A major Amazon Web Services outage disrupted much of the internet early Monday, including apps such as Snap, Coinbase, Roblox and McDonald’s.

The world’s largest cloud provider first reported increased error rates for multiple AWS services in its “US-East-1 region" shortly after 3 a.m. Eastern time Monday. Global services that rely on the region’s infrastructure may also face issues, AWS said. The cloud provider reported “significant signs of recovery," at 5.30 a.m ET.

Users reported issues on a number of websites and apps, including Amazon, Robinhood, Fortnite, Disney+, Signal and United Airlines, according to the Downdetector site. The Barron’s and MarketWatch websites were also impacted.

Crypto exchange Coinbase said it was aware many users were unable to access the platform, adding it was working on the issue and that “all funds are safe."

United Airlines said it was facing a “system glitch," in a response to a user on X who was unable to access United’s app or website.