Amazon suffers major outage hitting Coinbase, Snapchat, Robinhood and much of the internet
Summary
A major Amazon Web Services outage disrupted much of the internet early Monday, including apps such as Snap, Coinbase, Roblox and McDonald’s.
A major Amazon Web Services outage disrupted much of the internet early Monday, including apps such as Snap, Coinbase, Roblox and McDonald’s.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story