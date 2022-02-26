Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / Amazon 'Summer Appliances Carnival 2022' sale is live. Get upto 40% off on ACs, fridges

Amazon ‘Summer Appliances Carnival 2022’ sale is live. Get upto 40% off on ACs, fridges

Amazon is offering deals on ACs, refrigerators and other items for summer.
2 min read . 03:09 PM IST Livemint

  • Brands like Samsung, LG, Lloyd, Blue Star, Whirlpool, Symphony, Bajaj, Havells are available

Amazon has started the ‘Summer Appliances Carnival 2022’ which is offering exciting deals on summer appliances and more including Refrigerators, ACs, Washing Machines, Microwave Ovens, Dishwasher and Chimneys, among others. Customers can enjoy the ‘Summer Appliances Carnival 2022’ by saving on some of the best appliance brands such as Samsung, LG, Lloyd, Blue Star, Whirlpool, Symphony, Bajaj, Havells and more from February 25th to 28th, 2022. They can also save more with bank offers on a minimum transaction of 5,000.

Here are some of the top offers on home appliances by participating sellers:

Refrigerators:

Energy efficient refrigerators starting 13,990

Convertible refrigerators for flexible storage space, starting INR 23,090

Upgrade to double door refrigerators at the price of a single door, starting INR 18,790

Up to 12,000 off on Side-by-side refrigerators on exchange

Refrigerators from top brands with No Cost EMI up to 24 months

ACs:

Split ACs starting 22,499; Inverter technology with higher power efficiency & consistent cooling operation starting at 27,990

Choose from a wide selection of ACs as per your space and energy requirements; right from 0.8-ton ACs to 2-ton ACs

Latest technology Convertible Air conditioners with added feature to adjust AC capacity and operate at lower/higher capacity based on outside temperature & number of people in the room starting INR 33,490

60+ models from emerging technologies on adjustable/convertible ACs & smart ACs from top brands including LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Lloyd, Panasonic, Carrier & Blue Star.

Air conditioners from top brands with no cost EMI up to 18 months

Coolers & Fans:

Up to 40% off on top brands such as Symphony, Bajaj, Havells, Usha, Orient and more

Choose from a wide selection of coolers; right from personal coolers to desert coolers

Emerging Technologies in Fans – Energy efficient and smart fans from top brands – Atomberg, Crompton, Orient, Bajaj and more

Get up to 30% off on decorative ceiling fans from Crompton, Usha, Orient |NCEMI

New launches in emerging technologies across top brands Symphony, Orient, Bajaj, Havells and more

Air coolers and Fans from top brands with No cost EMI up to 12 months

Up to 30% off on Inverter & batteries from Livguard, Luminous 

Table, Ceiling & portable fans from top brands like Bajaj, Symphony, Havells, Usha, Orient & more starting at 599

