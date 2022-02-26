Amazon ‘Summer Appliances Carnival 2022’ sale is live. Get upto 40% off on ACs, fridges

Amazon has started the ‘Summer Appliances Carnival 2022’ which is offering exciting deals on summer appliances and more including Refrigerators, ACs, Washing Machines, Microwave Ovens, Dishwasher and Chimneys, among others. Customers can enjoy the ‘Summer Appliances Carnival 2022’ by saving on some of the best appliance brands such as Samsung, LG, Lloyd, Blue Star, Whirlpool, Symphony, Bajaj, Havells and more from February 25th to 28th, 2022. They can also save more with bank offers on a minimum transaction of ₹5,000.

