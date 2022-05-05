Amazon ‘Summer Sale’ is live with hosts of deals and offers on a tech gadgets. Customers can get up to 40% off on smartphones; up to 50% off on televisions and up to 70% off on electronics & accessories from top brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, Tecno, Redmi, LG, HP, Fujitsu, boAt and much more.

Furthermore, customers shopping during the Summer Sale can save more by opting for a wide range of affordable finance options such as a 10% instant bank discount on ICICI Bank, Kotak and RBL Credit/Debit Cards, Credit/Debit EMI transactions; no-cost EMI on Debit & Credit cards and Bajaj FinServ, exchange offers, exciting offers from select Credit/Debit cards.

Prime Members can save up to ₹20,000 with ‘Advantage just for Prime’ and additional benefits like 6 months of free screen replacement on smartphones.

Here are some of the popular smartphones with offers on Amazon:

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

This 5G ready smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and comes with 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory which is further expandable up to 1TB. It boasts 6.5-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED Display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is selling at ₹34,990.

Apple iPhone 13

Originally priced at ₹79,900, iPhone 13 will now be available for ₹64,900 during the Summer Sale on Amazon. It comes with A15 Bionic Chip, Super Retina XDR display, 12MP dual rear camera system and a 12MP front lens.

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G comes with Snapdragon 778G with octa-core processor. It is equipped with 64MP triple camera system, 8MP Wide-angle camera, 2MP macro camera. iQOO Z6 Pro 5G display has a peak brightness of 1300 nits. It is selling for ₹23,999.

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 pro comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, rear quad camera co-developed by Hasselblad. It has 48MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide camera, an 8MP telepoto lens, and a 2MP monochorme sensor. It has a 16MP front camera. It is available at ₹47,999.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

Samsung galaxy M33 boasts Exynos 1280 processor with quad camera setup; 50MP+5MP+2MP+2MP and an 8MP front camera. It is available for ₹17,999.

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11 comes with 50MP quad rear camera with 8MP ultra-wide and 13MP front camera. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charger in-box and Type-C connectivity. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and is selling at ₹12,999.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime

The Narzo 50A Prime comes with a 6.6 inch FHD+ display, a 5,000mAh battery, 50MP triple camera for ₹10,499.

There are other smartphones, smart TVs, earbuds, accessories, appliances, etc are available on Amazon during this Summer Sale.