Amazon Summer sale ends in two days. Get up to 55% off on smartphones

Amazon Summer Sale powered by OnePlus brings the deals with up to 55% off on smartphones. Get 57% off on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and get it for ₹34,990. There is upto 50% off on smart TVs. You can get up to 70% off on laptops, headphones, smart watches and more. There are offers from brands like HP, Apple, boAt, Noise and more.