Amazon Summer sale ends in two days. Get up to 55% off on smartphones

2 min read . 08:48 PM IST Livemint

  • There are offers from brands like HP, Apple, boAt, Noise and more

Amazon Summer Sale ends on May 8. During the last two days, customers can get deals and additional cashback on thousands of products across smartphones, consumer electronics, TV, home and kitchen appliances, groceries, beauty and fashion essentials, and much more. Customers can look forward to big savings from brands such as OnePlus, LG, Intel, Tecno, Fujitsu, RENEE, and Sugar among others.

Amazon Summer Sale powered by OnePlus brings the deals with up to 55% off on smartphones. Get 57% off on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and get it for 34,990. There is upto 50% off on smart TVs. You can get up to 70% off on laptops, headphones, smart watches and more. There are offers from brands like HP, Apple, boAt, Noise and more.

Customers can save more and opt for a wide range of affordable finance options such as 10% instant bank discount on ICICI Bank, Kotak and RBL Credit/Debit Cards, Credit/Debit EMI transactions; no-cost EMI on Debit & Credit cards and Bajaj FinServ, exchange offers, exciting offers from select Credit/Debit cards and lots more. 

With Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card, customers can save up to 5% on shopping. Eligible customers who do not have the card can get rewards up to 2,000 on applying. 

New users can sign up and shop with Amazon Pay UPI and avail further savings of up to 10% or 100. Customers can save up to 5,000 on shopping during the rewards Festival, just by making daily payments such as sending money, paying bills and more and unlock exciting shopping rewards that can be redeemed during the sale. 

With Amazon Pay Later, users can get instant credit up to 60,000 along with 150 flat cashback on activation and 100 cashback on all the shopping orders.