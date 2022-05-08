Amazon Summer Sale ends today. Buy Samsung phones at big discount. Details here

Amazon Summer Sale ends today. Buy Samsung phones at big discount. Details here2 min read . 06:51 PM IST
- Samsung phones being sold on discount for the amazon Summer Sale include Samsung M32 5G, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G and many more.
There is good news for people who are willing to buy Samsung phones this summer. Amazon Summer Sale that started on 4 May will go on till 8 May, today. So hurry up and read up on the prices and discount offered on Samsung phone variants during the Amazon Summer Sale 2022.
Samsung phones being sold on discount include Samsung M32 5G, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G and many more.
Check out the list below
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
You can grab the phone in Sky Blue with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage at a discount of 25% for ₹17,999. The price of the phone can further be reduced with the help of exchange and bank offers. The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G comes with MediaTek Dimensity 720 Octa Core 2GHz processor, quad camera setup, 5000 mAh battery, Android v11.0. and much more.
Buy the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy M32
At a discount of 29% the phone in Light Blue colour with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for ₹11,999. Further a discount of up to ₹11,200 can be availed on the phone if you buy it on exchange. Bank offer is also available on the phone. The Samsung Galaxy M32 is equipped with a 6000 mAh battery, quad camera setup, MediaTek Hello G80 Octa Core Processor, Android v11.0. and much more.
Buy the Samsung Galaxy M32 on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy M12
The phone in Black with 4GB RAM and 64GB Storage is available for ₹9,499 at a discount of 27% on Amazon. On exchange, one can avail a further discount of up to ₹9,000 along with bank offers. The Samsung Galaxy M12 comes packed with Quad camera setup, 6000mAh battery, and much more.
Buy the Samsung Galaxy M12 on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
The phone in the colour Mystique Green is available with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage at a discount of 20% for ₹26,499. Apart from the discount you can also avail exchange and bank offers. The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G comes with 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus FHD+ Display, 108MP Quad Camera Setup, MTK D900 Octa Core 2.4GHz 6nm Processor, Android v12.0, 5000 mAh Battery, and much more.
Buy the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
The premium range phone offered by Samsung in colour Phantom Black, having 12Gb RAM and 256GB storage space is available on Amazon for a discounted price of ₹98,999. Amazon is providing a discount of almost 24% on the original price of the device. The price can further reduce with exchange of an older device or by using the several bank offers available. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G comes with an S pen and is equipped with a quad camera set up, 500 mAh battery and much more.
Buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G on Amazon