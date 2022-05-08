Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Technology / Amazon Summer Sale ends today. Buy Samsung phones at big discount. Details here

Amazon Summer Sale ends today. Buy Samsung phones at big discount. Details here

Samsung phones being sold on discount include Samsung M32 5G, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G and many more.
2 min read . 06:51 PM IST Livemint

  • Samsung phones being sold on discount for the amazon Summer Sale include Samsung M32 5G, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G and many more.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

There is good news for people who are willing to buy Samsung phones this summer. Amazon Summer Sale that started on 4 May will go on till 8 May, today. So hurry up and read up on the prices and discount offered on Samsung phone variants during the Amazon Summer Sale 2022

There is good news for people who are willing to buy Samsung phones this summer. Amazon Summer Sale that started on 4 May will go on till 8 May, today. So hurry up and read up on the prices and discount offered on Samsung phone variants during the Amazon Summer Sale 2022

Samsung phones being sold on discount include Samsung M32 5G, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G and many more. 

Samsung phones being sold on discount include Samsung M32 5G, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G and many more. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Check out the list below 

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

You can grab the phone in Sky Blue with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage at a discount of 25% for 17,999. The price of the phone can further be reduced with the help of exchange and bank offers. The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G comes with MediaTek Dimensity 720 Octa Core 2GHz processor, quad camera setup, 5000 mAh battery, Android v11.0. and much more.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy M32

At a discount of 29% the phone in Light Blue colour with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for 11,999. Further a discount of up to 11,200 can be availed on the phone if you buy it on exchange. Bank offer is also available on the phone. The Samsung Galaxy M32 is equipped with a 6000 mAh battery, quad camera setup, MediaTek Hello G80 Octa Core Processor, Android v11.0. and much more.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy M32 on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy M12

The phone in Black with 4GB RAM and 64GB Storage is available for 9,499 at a discount of 27% on Amazon. On exchange, one can avail a further discount of up to 9,000 along with bank offers. The Samsung Galaxy M12 comes packed with Quad camera setup, 6000mAh battery, and much more.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy M12 on Amazon 

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

The phone in the colour Mystique Green is available with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage at a discount of 20% for 26,499. Apart from the discount you can also avail exchange and bank offers. The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G comes with 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus FHD+ Display, 108MP Quad Camera Setup, MTK D900 Octa Core 2.4GHz 6nm Processor, Android v12.0, 5000 mAh Battery, and much more.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G 

The premium range phone offered by Samsung in colour Phantom Black, having 12Gb RAM and 256GB storage space is available on Amazon for a discounted price of 98,999. Amazon is providing a discount of almost 24% on the original price of the device. The price can further reduce with exchange of an older device or by using the several bank offers available. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G comes with an S pen and is equipped with a quad camera set up, 500 mAh battery and much more. 

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G on Amazon 

 