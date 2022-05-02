Amazon ‘Summer Sale’ starts from May 4 that will provide customers with deals and additional cashback on thousands of products across smartphones, consumer electronics, TV, home & kitchen appliances, groceries, beauty & fashion essentials, and much more. During this Summer Sale, customers can look forward to big savings from brands such as OnePlus, LG, Intel, Tecno, Fujitsu, Renee and Sugar amongst many others.

Powered by OnePlus, the sale will witness 16 new launches in smartphones and accessories including some of the most anticipated launches like OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro and other brands like Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, Realme Narzo 50A Prime, iQOO Z6 and iQOO Z6 Pro, Redmi 10A, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Series.

Prime Members can save up to INR 20,000 with ‘Advantage just for Prime’ and additional benefits like 6 months free screen replacement and 3 months No Cost EMI with HDFC bank cards/

Amazon is introducing ‘Countdown Deals’ for the first time that will be open for all customers and the selected offers will give them early access to a wide array of products across categories until May 3. These offers will be available on brands like Realme, Apple, Samsung, OPPO, boat, Noise, Fossil, Fastrack, TIMEX, American Tourister, Safari, Skybags, Eureka Forbes, Philips, Hero cycles etc.

Customers can save more and opt for a wide range of affordable finance options such as 10% instant bank discount on ICICI Bank, Kotak and RBL Credit/Debit Cards, Credit/Debit EMI transactions; no-cost EMI on Debit & Credit cards and Bajaj FinServ, exchange offers, exciting offers from select Credit/Debit cards and lots more.

With Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card, customers can save up to 5% on shopping. Eligible customers who do not have the card can get rewards up to ₹2,000 on applying. New users can sign up and shop with Amazon Pay UPI and avail further savings of upto 10% or ₹100.

Customers can save up to ₹5,000 on shopping during the rewards Festival, just by making daily payments such as sending money, paying bills and more and unlock exciting shopping rewards that can be redeemed during the sale. With Amazon Pay Later, users can get instant credit up to ₹60,000 along with ₹150 flat cashback on activation and ₹100 cashback on all the shopping orders.