Amazon winter shopping sale is offering discounts on wearables, and other accessories. The pre-Christmas sale will be live till tomorrow. If you have missed on the previous opportunities to shop, this could be your last chance this year. Add your wardrobe with these cool gadgets at the best discounted price. The smartwatches from Boat, Noise and band from OnePlus are being offered at discount on Amazon Christmas shopping store. The e-commerce portal is following the footsteps of Flipkart which is offering similar deals.

The OnePlus Band is being priced at ₹1499. The smartband comes with 13 exercise modes, SpO2 monitoring, heart rate and sleep tracking. Compatible with both iOS and Android this smartband is water and dust resistant.

Noise ColorFit Pulse smartwatch with Spo2, more than 60 watch faces, 1.4 inch full touch HD display, heart rate monitor, sleep monitoring which is also waterproof is available at ₹1,999.

Boat Xtend smartwatch with Alexa built-in, 1.69 inch HD display, multiple watch faces, stress monitor, heart and SpO2 monitoring, 14 sports modes, sleep monitoring is priced at ₹2,499.

There are discounts on other items as well which includes Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging case is available at ₹24,900 whereas it can be purchased with a wireless charging case for ₹19,990. It features Active Noise Cancellation. The device comes with three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customisable fit. It is sweat and water-resistant.

Realme buds wireless 2 neo comes at ₹1299 whereas Zebronics 10000 mAh power bank is tagged at ₹599.

The Syska 10000 mAh power bank is available for ₹749. It is compatible with all types of smartphones and tablets. It comes with three USB Ports to charge three devices simultaneously. The power bank also comes with a small yet powerful LED torch built right into it.

The Mi 10000mAH power bank is available for ₹899. It supports two-way fast charging. This power bank features nine layers of circuit chip protection which enhances the charging efficiency. The device has two USB outputs, which allows two devices to be charged at the same time.

There are affordable earbuds on sale as well. The Boult Audio AirBass TrueBuds is selling for ₹1,299. The wireless earbuds features Bluetooth 5.0. The earbuds are waterproof and sweatproof.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.