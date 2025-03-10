How will it change the way you consume tech?

As ambient computing becomes mainstream, your interactions with tech will become less purpose-driven, and more automated. For instance, if you’re speaking with a colleague about a future meeting, any internet-enabled device that you have will automatically schedule it in your calendar. This also means that you’ll use fewer apps on your mobile phone or computer to do most things that you do today: order food, hail a cab or even send a surprise gift online. Further, ambient computing will ensure that your daily tech needs are handled by a combination of smart wearables such as glasses, watches and rings—thus making you even less reliant on your phones. The goal of ambient computing is to make technology less intimidating and more natural for all.