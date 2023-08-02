AMD Keeps the AI Dream Alive Enough

Nvidia has built up very strong barriers to entry in artificial intelligence, thanks to its years of developing the chips and necessary software libraries used by developers. But AMD is clearly feeling confident enough in its own offerings to set some rather bold targets. The company said three months ago that it expects its data-center revenue in the second half of this year to jump 50% from the first half. In its earnings call on Tuesday, it confirmed that target, but added that the bulk of the gains would come in the fourth quarter, when it launches its new GPU chip. Analysts are currently projecting $2.26 billion in data-center revenue for AMD in the fourth quarter, 37% more than that segment has ever shown since AMD began breaking out those results in 2021.