AMD’s Piece of the AI Pie Will Need to Prove Sticky

Advanced Micro Devices has been defying the odds for years now. So it isn’t a great stretch to imagine the chip maker doing so again.
The company more commonly known as AMD long competed primarily against Intel for a small slice of the personal computer and server markets. AMD’s fortunes began to brighten about five years ago thanks to smart design decisions, plus technological stumbles by its much larger rival. AMD now generates more than four times the annual revenue that it did in 2017; Intel’s business has shrunk by 16% in that same time.
But AMD now has a much more ascendant rival to face. Generative artificial intelligence has remade Nvidia’s business even faster, more than doubling the company’s revenue in just a year. And that won’t be a flash in the pan, as Nvidia has spent years building up the AI chip and software technology that has made it the gold standard for powering the generative AI workloads that have come in such hot demand this year following the launch of ChatGPT. Analysts now expect Nvidia’s annual revenue to surpass $108 billion by the end of 2025—a fourfold increase in just three years.
Hence, much is expected of the new AI chips AMD unveiled on Wednesday, and the company isn’t being shy about going after its newest rival. During an event just a few miles from Nvidia’s Silicon Valley headquarters, every slide in AMD’s deck touting the performance of its new MI300 system compared its performance to Nvidia’s flagship H100 family. AMD has even taken the unusual step of projecting sales for a specific product line, saying it expects its MI300 products to generate $2 billion in revenue next year—the chip family’s first full year on the market.
That forecast isn’t as risky as it might seem. A shortage of Nvidia’s GPU accelerator systems crucial for generative AI computing has created a market of buyers hungry for any alternative. And $2 billion in sales wouldn’t even knick Nvidia much; analysts expect the company’s data center segment to do more than $77 billion in revenue for the fiscal year ending in January of 2025.
AMD also doesn’t have a history of leaning too far with its projections; the company has beat its own sales forecast more than 80% of the time over the last five years, according to FactSet data. At Wednesday’s event, AMD Chief Executive Lisa Su described its $2 billion target as “something we see a very clear line of sight to."
Still, AMD’s shares slipped more than 1% following Wednesday’s event. Profit-taking may be a factor; the stock has run up more than 80% this year, nearly double the run of the PHLX Semiconductor Index. And two major AI chip buyers—Amazon and Google—were notably absent from the many other appearances made by major AMD customers such as Microsoft, Meta Platforms and Oracle. “AMD will likely have impressive partners on stage," Bernstein tech specialist Keith Murray wrote in a note ahead of Wednesday’s meeting. But he also noted that “sell the news" also seemed to be the prevailing view among investors before the event.
Trade-show no-shows aside, major AI chip buyers are unlikely to shun AMD, given their pressing need to build out infrastructure. Srini Pajjuri of Raymond James noted the absence of Google and Amazon, but added that “we won’t rule them out as future customers" in a report late Wednesday. The bigger questions facing AMD over the longer term are whether the booming demand for AI chips is sustainable overall and if the company can repeat the success it has enjoyed against Intel by carving out a strong and growing share against a well-established competitor.
On the first question, Su is adamant that the opportunity will last. “I’m not a hypey person. I don’t believe this is a moment in time," she said Wednesday. On the second question, only time will tell. But AMD has become a company that is hard to bet against.
Write to Dan Gallagher at dan.gallagher@wsj.com