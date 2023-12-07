AMD’s Piece of the AI Pie Will Need to Prove Sticky

But AMD now has a much more ascendant rival to face. Generative artificial intelligence has remade Nvidia’s business even faster, more than doubling the company’s revenue in just a year. And that won’t be a flash in the pan, as Nvidia has spent years building up the AI chip and software technology that has made it the gold standard for powering the generative AI workloads that have come in such hot demand this year following the launch of ChatGPT. Analysts now expect Nvidia’s annual revenue to surpass $108 billion by the end of 2025—a fourfold increase in just three years.