America may be a step closer to banning TikTok

The second option is a ban on TikTok’s use in the United States. Several Democratic and Republican members of Congress support such a move. Many limited bans are already in place. Congress banned the app on government devices in December and the White House recently did the same for agencies in the executive branch. But states are leading the charge. At least 29 have banned TikTok on government devices or networks. Several public universities have barred students from accessing TikTok on campus Wi-Fi. Montana’s state legislature is considering a bill that would ban the app statewide. The Senate is mulling one that would grant the Commerce Department the power to prohibit communications or technology transactions between America and its “foreign adversaries". The Biden administration has expressed support for the bill, which does not specifically target TikTok, but was designed with it in mind.