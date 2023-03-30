America’s Asian allies dislike its tech war on China

In the case of Taiwan’s chipmakers, even if some production moves to America, the development of next-generation chips continues to take place on the island. It has a complex and thriving research environment involving hundreds of established companies and institutes that cannot simply be packed up and exported, even if the political will to do so existed. Many Taiwanese view the semiconductor industry not only as a source of jobs and prosperity. They see it as Taiwan’s security guarantee: without it, they say, America and its allies would be less likely to defend the island if it is attacked by China. The industry is known locally as the huguo shenshan—the magic mountain that protects Taiwan. President Tsai Ing-wen calls its semiconductors “democracy chips".

