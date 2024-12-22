America’s chip war with China will spread
SummaryLow-end legacy chips not subject to restrictions but vital to industry have given strength to Chinese manufacturers.
In the continuing chip war between Washington and Beijing, the U.S. has the clear upper hand on the most cutting-edge technology. But on a more mundane front of the battle, China might be gaining an advantage.
