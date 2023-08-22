America’s Farmers Are Bogged Down by Data

A decade after data analytics promised to revolutionize agriculture, most farmers still aren’t using data tools or specialized software, and of those who do, many are swamped in a deluge of data.

In 2013, seed and pesticide giant Monsanto acquired agriculture-data firm Climate Corporation for $1 billion, helping spur the industry’s mania for data-driven farming. The hope was that by outfitting farmers with software and tools capable of ingesting and analyzing troves of data on things from weather patterns to soil conditions, they could more efficiently use their land.

Many are still waiting for the technology to pay off.

In the U.S., less than half of farmers surveyed by consulting firm McKinsey are using farm management software, and 25% are using remote-sensing and precision agriculture hardware.

That software is a foundational technology in enabling the autonomous machinery and AI-enabled equipment of the future, analysts say, and unless farmers start using it, some will be left behind in the next decade of farm innovation. At the moment, 3% of American farmers said they plan to adopt software or precision agriculture hardware over the next two years, according to McKinsey.

Certain tools can automatically gather data from internet-connected farm equipment, but others require farmers to manually enter the information. For a specific field, for instance, that could total over a dozen crop-protection products and multiple seeds.

Even those who are using the tech say they can find it difficult to draw useful conclusions from it.

“We’re collecting so much data that you’re almost paralyzed with having to analyze it all," said David Emmert, a corn and soybean farmer in West Central Indiana who works about 4,300 acres.

“When I’m planting my cornfield, I can tell you how well the spacing is from seed to seed just from sitting in the cab, but I don’t think that we’ve actually tapped into all of the information we can garner," Emmert said.

The first generation of digital farming tools also wasn’t easy for farmers to use. Software was slow, interfaces were complex and difficult to manage. “The industry does need to step up a little bit on continuing to improve the customer experience," said David Fiocco, a McKinsey partner focused on agriculture.

In recent years, big tech vendors like Microsoft, Amazon and Google have begun tailoring their cloud-computing, data and artificial-intelligence services to agriculture, bringing along expertise that could help address complications that have long plagued farm data management and analytics.

Bayer, which in 2018 acquired Monsanto and along with it Climate Corporation’s FieldView farm software, in March announced an update to its partnership with Microsoft that links data sources within Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform. Still in preview, the service marked one of the first major tie-ups between an agribusiness and a cloud provider to tackle agriculture’s data-integration troubles.

“You’ve got all of these different players that now have digital capabilities, equipment providers, drone applications, different dealers and suppliers. They all have their own digital information. There is no place today in the industry to really connect those so that a farmer can easily share information back and forth," said Tom Eickhoff, chief science officer of Bayer’s Climate LLC.

Amazon and Google also see opportunity in the vast amount of agricultural data that will be collected, and are working with startups and agtech providers to gain footholds in the sector.

In March, Amazon Web Services partnered with the agtech startup Leaf, which provides connectors between data sources in different formats. AWS also works with John Deere, providing cloud services for the machinery manufacturer’s data services, the Amazon cloud unit said.

Last year, Google Cloud partnered with the climate-tech startup Agrology to help predict farm microclimates and process data. In January, its parent Alphabet spun off a company called Mineral from its X moonshots division; Mineral is developing a platform to aggregate agricultural data and apply AI to it.

At the same time, venture capital funding for farm management software, sensing and Internet-of-Things devices increased by 35% last year to $1.7 billion globally—the largest increase of any agriculture tech category, according to investment firm AgFunder.

The next big wave in farm innovation, largely known as “precision agriculture," uses technologies like data analytics, AI, GPS and sensors to help farmers make data-informed decisions that could boost their yields with fewer resources.

The stakes are high. For crops like corn, winter wheat, soybeans and cotton, farmers who adopted precision agriculture technologies achieved significantly higher yields compared with those who didn’t, the U.S. Department of Agriculture found. For instance, in 2017, farmers using digital soil maps produced about 49% higher winter wheat yields than those who didn’t, the USDA said in a report this year. Faster adoption of such tools is also critical to meet the world’s growing demand for food and an increase in extreme weather conditions, experts say.

But as Big Tech enters farming, it’s running up against difficulties the industry has long faced—from an aging demographic of farmers to high costs, plant disease and weather.

The average American farmer is about 58 years old, resulting in an overall slower shift to adopting technology, said Vasanth Ganesan, a partner and co-leader of McKinsey’s agriculture technology sector. Nearly two-thirds of farmers still rely on in-person guidance from advisers and agronomists rather than solely software and tools, the firm found.

Data privacy is a concern for farmers, too—some are reluctant to share detailed information on their farm’s operations with startups and agribusinesses, fearing those businesses could raise prices or otherwise monetize their data, said agribusiness analyst and consultant Shane Thomas.

Meanwhile, farms of all sizes are pressured by the higher costs of seed, pesticides and fertilizer, an intensifying labor shortage and adverse weather events. The country’s smallest farms have been increasingly driven out of business by larger operations, which can more efficiently use technology and pay for upfront investment costs.

Still, it’s possible the newer tech could help smaller growers keep up against their larger competitors, according to USDA researchers.

Jerry Seuntjens, a corn and soybean farmer in Kingsley, Iowa, who works about 2,200 acres, said farm management software has helped his farm—“a one-man show"—mitigate the impact of labor shortages and higher costs.

Iowa is in its third year of a drought, Seuntjens said. But technology has improved his per-acre yield by eight to 18 bushels on corn, and three to 12 bushels on soybeans.

“If I can gain more yield and not have to make an extra pass going across a field, or use extra equipment, why wouldn’t you?" he said.