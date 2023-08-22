America’s Farmers Are Bogged Down by Data
The Wall Street Journal 22 Aug 2023
Summary
- Uptake of agtech tools has been tepid, and even many farmers who do use them struggle with the software and a flood of data from their farms
A decade after data analytics promised to revolutionize agriculture, most farmers still aren’t using data tools or specialized software, and of those who do, many are swamped in a deluge of data.
