America’s hoped-for Asian semiconductor pact looks tricky

Similar dynamics are in play in Taiwan. An amended innovation law passed in January and nicknamed “Taiwan’s chips act" offers domestic chip companies 25% of their research and development costs in tax credits. In TSMC, Taiwan holds the chipmaking prize everyone else aspires to attract or duplicate with subsidies. In addition to its Japanese fabrication plant, TSMC plans to build two plants in America. Though its foreign investments do not involve its most advanced technology, they are causing consternation at home. Many in Taiwan fear TSMC’s sorties could reduce America’s incentive to defend Taiwan from China. The firm is keen to assuage the anxiety. At a plush ceremony in December to mark the start of its mass production of advanced chips, TSMC‘s chairman noted that the firm had invested $60.7bn in a fab in southern Taiwan, about 50% more than it had in America.