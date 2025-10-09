America’s manufacturing resurgence will be powered by these robots
Christopher Mims , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 09 Oct 2025, 09:48 pm IST
Summary
China has more industrial robots than the rest of the world combined, but newer, more flexible robots are keeping smaller U.S. manufacturers in the fight.
In small factories across America, agile automatons are making everything from parts for AI supercomputers to the hulls of America’s future autonomous naval weapons.
