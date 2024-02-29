America’s new policing tech isn’t cutting crime

On May 31st 2020 the life of Michael Williams, a 66-year-old from the south side of Chicago, fell apart. That evening Mr Williams picked up a young hitchhiker in his neighbourhood. A few blocks later, the young man was shot, apparently through the passenger window of the car. Mr Williams rushed him to hospital; two days later the man died, and a few weeks after that Mr Williams was arrested. He spent the next 11 months in the Cook County jail, accused of murder. But before the case could come to trial, it was thrown out, when the public prosecutor in the Chicago area decided to withdraw its main evidence. Since last year Mr Williams has been suing the City of Chicago, alleging that the city’s police department deliberately relied on a case it knew was flimsy.