Amid Nano-Banana trend, Google Gemini replaces ChatGPT in top apps months after Ghibli took internet by storm

Amid the Nano-Banana trend going viral as many experiment with their images, Google Gemini has replaced OpenAI's ChatGPT as the top-ranked app on the Apple App Store. This comes after the Ghibli trend took the internet by storm a few months ago.

When Mint checked on apps store and clicked on "Top Apps", it showed Google Gemini on first, followed by Threads and then ChatGPT.

Take a look:

Google Gemini ranks first on App store

Google Gemini’s Nano Banana is an AI image editing tool that transforms user photos into hyper-polished 3D figurine-style portraits like mini toy collectibles, often presented on acrylic bases or packaging. It’s designed for realism and consistency, doing well with preserving facial features, pets, and even allowing users to make complex edits like changing backgrounds, blending multiple photos, or adjusting clothing, all while keeping the subject recognisable.

On the other hand, ChatGPT’s Ghibli-style image generation turns photos into dreamy, hand-drawn illustrations inspired by Studio Ghibli films. It focuses more on artistic transformation than realism, giving images a soft, nostalgic, anime-like feel.

Google states that the feature is entirely free and accessible to all users through the Gemini app. “Image creation and editing is free for everyone in the Gemini app. Give it a try and share your results below or tag us. We’ll add some examples from our community to the thread! ⬇️ #nanobanana,” Google Gemini App said on X.

The craze of AI-powered images is not just restricted to celebrities as politicians have also been using it. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma posted his 3D figure on X. Goa CM Pramod Sawant too joined the trend.

How to create Nano Banana 3D figurine step-by-step? 1. Launch Google Gemini or open Google AI Studio.

2. Select and upload the photo you want to convert.

3. Enter the following nanao banana 3D prompt exactly as it is

"Create a 1/7 scale commercialised figurine of the characters in the picture, in a realistic style, in a real environment. The figurine is placed on a computer desk. The figurine has a round transparent acrylic base, with no text on the base. The content on the computer screen is a 3D modelling process of this figurine. Next to the computer screen is a toy packaging box, designed in a style reminiscent of high-quality collectible figures, printed with original artwork. The packaging features two-dimensional flat illustrations."

4. Hit Generate and wait a few moments for your 3D figurine image to be created.