An AI that can speak, feel, sing: IIT-BHU graduate makes model that's more 'human than machine'

Jaipur-based entrepreneur Sparsh Agrawal, 25, has introduced one of the first speech-to-speech foundational AI models capable of singing, whispering, pausing, and responding with emotional intelligence — all built without support from big tech or venture capital funding.

Advertisement

Developed under his startup Pixa AI, the model, named Luna AI, processes audio directly to produce lifelike speech rather than converting it into text and back. This approach enables faster, more natural, and emotionally aware conversations.

According to Agrawal, Luna’s design allows it to whisper, adjust tone, and even sing, offering an interaction that feels “more human than machine.”

The young founder recently met Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who praised his innovation, along with several industry leaders.

Sharing the announcement on X, Agrawal wrote: “Where is India’s AI? Every WhatsApp group, every conference hallway, every founder call asks the same question. Today, we’re sharing the answer. Meet Luna, world’s first speech-to-speech foundational AI model to unify audio, music and speech.”

Advertisement

Early benchmark tests indicate that Luna outperforms global systems like OpenAI’s GPT-4 TTS and ElevenLabs offering 50% lower latency and more natural-sounding speech.

“I didn’t have a research lab or a USD 100 million runway,” Agrawal said, highlighting his journey of building Luna with limited resources.

“I borrowed GPUs, cloud credits, and even took on credit card debt to build Luna. This is proof that world-class technology can come from India – built with resourcefulness, not just resources.”

Who is Sparsh Agrawal? Agarwal is an IIT-BHU graduate. His other teammates are Nitish Kartik, Apoorv Singh and Pratyush Kumar.

Backed by investors including Kunal Shah, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikhil Kamath, Pixa AI aims to make Luna the "voice layer" for global entertainment, wellness, and automotive ecosystems.

Advertisement

Early demand has already emerged from automakers, gaming platforms, and consumer AI companies.

Also Read | Act now to keep the most advanced AI models within India’s reach

"While most voice models are built for customer support, Luna is built for emotion," Agrawal said. "It's not just about responding -- it's about feeling."

HCL co-founder Padma Bhushan awardee Ajai Chowdhry posted on X on this achievement. "Sparsh has created an amazing product..India's first !," Chowdhry said.

Sudarshan Kamath, a known figure in voice AI research and founder of smallest.ai, said, "Truly amazing deep tech founders building silently from India!" "We need to back more people like Sparsh who understand how AI works and are willing to think from first principles," he said.

Agrawal, the only solo founder selected from over 15,000 applicants to the WTFund, said Luna's creation is part of his mission to make India a hub for emotionally intelligent AI innovation.



Advertisement