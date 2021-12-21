Apple iPhone has a feature that allows you to listen even through the walls. The Live Listen feature can also be used to secretly spy. This feature has been recently discovered by a TikTok user Dalilamouhib who shared how one can use iPhone Live Listen feature to sneakily hear what partners and friends are saying from far away. She has got over 3 million views on her TikTok post.

Dalilamouhib said, "You can hear everything, everything through your AirPods." She further told her followers that they can forget/leave their iPhone in a room where people are talking, go to another room and hear what they're talking about in that room behind their backs. It comes in loud and clear through the AirPods. It is totally a secret. She added, "And they don't know about it."

Apple iPhones can be used as a microphone to secretly listen to the conversations while being in another room via the Live Listen feature. According to the Apple website, this was designed to help users hear a conversation in a noisy area or even hear someone speaking across the room.

Live Listen allows users to turn their iPhone, iPad, or iPod into a microphone that sends conversations to connected AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, Powerbeats Pro, or Beats Fit Pro.

To enable this feature, a person needs to slide down to open the control centre and tap on the hearing icon and turn the Live Listen feature on. Once done, the device can be left in a room and everything that is being said can be listened to.

This feature works as far as the Bluetooth connection supports. An orange microphone icon is displayed on the top left of the iPhone screen if the Live Listen is on.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.