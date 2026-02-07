Andhra to set up AI Living Labs Foundation; HQ in Amaravati

Amaravati, Feb 7 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government has approved the creation of the AI Living Labs Foundation, aimed at building a future-ready artificial intelligence ecosystem through applied learning, research and innovation.

The not-for-profit entity will establish, operate and manage AI Living Labs across the state, with its headquarters located in the greenfield capital city of Amaravati.

"The government hereby accords approval for the creation of a Section 8 (not-for-profit) company under the Companies Act, 2013, with the name AI Living Labs Foundation," said an order on Friday.

The AI Living Labs Foundation will provide shared graphics processing unit (GPU) computing resources, AI tools, curated datasets and sandboxes for workforce skilling, aligned with the state's objective of inclusive digital growth and its vision of enabling 'one AI-trained individual per family'.

The foundation will also coordinate AI skilling initiatives, certification pathways, curriculum enablement and faculty training under a proposed hub-and-spoke model to provide shared AI infrastructure, skilling platforms and innovation sandboxes for students, faculty, researchers, startups, MSMEs and government departments, the GO said.

It will also promote applied research, including the development of AI models and large language models (LLMs).

In addition, the foundation will design and deploy AI use cases in priority sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, manufacturing, fintech, AVGC (animation, visual effects and gaming) and digital public infrastructure.

The AI Living Labs initiative will be funded through government grants, corporate social responsibility (CSR) contributions and partner funding, among other sources.