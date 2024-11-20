Android 16 Developer Preview 1 released: Key features, timeline and eligible devices
Google has launched the first Developer Preview of Android 16, featuring an embedded photo picker and support for the FHIR format in Health Connect. A six-stage rollout is planned, with beta releases beginning in January 2025 and a stable release anticipated in mid-2025.
California-based tech giant Google has unveiled the first Developer Preview of Android 16. This preview is aimed at app developers and comes with experimental features and known bugs.
