Business News/ Technology / Android 16 Developer Preview 1 released: Key features, timeline and eligible devices
Android 16 Developer Preview 1 released: Key features, timeline and eligible devices

Livemint

Google has launched the first Developer Preview of Android 16, featuring an embedded photo picker and support for the FHIR format in Health Connect. A six-stage rollout is planned, with beta releases beginning in January 2025 and a stable release anticipated in mid-2025.

Google has outlined a six-stage rollout for Android 16. A second Developer Preview is scheduled for December, with Beta releases starting in January 2025. (Google)Premium
California-based tech giant Google has unveiled the first Developer Preview of Android 16. This preview is aimed at app developers and comes with experimental features and known bugs.

Google has outlined a six-stage rollout for Android 16. A second Developer Preview is scheduled for December, with Beta releases starting in January 2025.

New Features and Enhancements

Android 16 introduces several key features, including an embedded photo picker, allowing users to share specific images or videos with apps rather than granting access to their entire media library. This change enhances user privacy by limiting exposure of personal data.

Another significant update is to Google’s Health Connect platform. Android 16 will support the Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) format, enabling apps to read and write medical records seamlessly. This feature remains in early access as part of Google’s ongoing efforts to enhance health data integration.

The release also includes updates to Google’s Privacy Sandbox, continuing the company’s commitment to refining user data protection across Android devices.

Release Timeline

Google has outlined a six-stage rollout for Android 16. A second Developer Preview is scheduled for December, with Beta releases starting in January 2025. Platform Stability is anticipated by March and April, paving the way for the final release in May 2025. Developers will also see a new set of APIs introduced in a subsequent release planned for Q4 2025.Device Compatibility

Initially available for Pixel devices, the programme will run from November 2024 to mid-2025, with a stable release planned for the second quarter of next year.

Android 16 Developer Preview 1 is available for Google Pixel 6a and newer models, including the Pixel 6 series, Pixel 7 series, Pixel 8 series, Pixel 9 series, and the Pixel Fold. Over-the-air (OTA) images are provided for compatible devices, and the preview can also be accessed via the Android Emulator in Android Studio.

 

Published: 20 Nov 2024, 03:24 PM IST
