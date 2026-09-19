Android Auto gets Google Maps avatar customisation; Gemini-powered destination info coming soon?

Google Maps on Android Auto is getting an update in which users will now be able to customise their 'driving avatar' directly from the display of their cars.

The blue arrow navigation icon on Maps was an old feature on smartphones but has been made available for Android Auto for around a year. Earlier, when customising your chosen icon for navigation, it had to be done via your phone.

Advertisement

With the latest update, users will be able to chose their driving avatar on the screens of their cars itself.

On Google Maps on Android Auto, a 'driving avatar' setting appears alongside home/work alert settings where one can tap to pick the preferred avatar and colour of choice.

As per a report by 9to5google, this feature will go live with a server-side update.

Android Authority reports that it spotted the feature for the first time in February when the company was preparing to release the feature. It also said that the option was available on devices running Android Auto 17.8.163744-release.daily and Google Maps 26.38.01.980791571.

Gemini-powered info on destination coming to Android Auto? Another report states that Android Auto, which already has Gemini integration, will now include a feature in which Gemini will be able to put out a destination card which will include information about your destination as well as pictures of the same in a similar fashion to what users can see on the Google Maps app on their smartphones.

Advertisement

Essential details like the address of the place, phone number, as well as other useful information about the place will be shown in the card.

Android Authority found these changes in Android Auto version 17.8.

It also reports that the UI is getting a rework, in which the estimated time of arrival and the distance card, which becomes a horizontal strip at the end of the information card, can now be dragged upward to reveal more information.

Gemini hacked three companies In another development, Google's Gemini model accessed the internet and hacked other companies during a test of its cybersecurity capabilities, the first known example of the company's AI systems autonomously committing such an act, Reuters reported.

The hacks occurred in May during a cybersecurity test conducted by Irregular, an independent company that conducts cybersecurity evaluations.

Advertisement

"We ensured the three entities were made aware, and we worked with our training partner on the changes they’ve now made to their testing processes," Heather Adkins, Google's vice president of security engineering, said in a statement. "These events highlight the importance of training powerful AI models to act responsibly," he added.

With agency inputs

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer