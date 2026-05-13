From Android to PC: 6 best handheld gaming devices to buy in 2026

Portable gaming devices are no longer limited to traditional consoles, with several brands now offering Android and Windows-based handhelds for retro gaming, cloud streaming and PC titles. The segment has expanded beyond companies such as Nintendo and Valve, with manufacturers combining smartphone-grade processors and PC-style gaming features into compact systems. IDC and Omdia estimates suggest shipments of handheld gaming PCs have crossed several million units since the launch of devices such as the Steam Deck. Many premium models now also feature OLED displays, active cooling systems and cloud gaming support.

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From retro-focused systems to handhelds capable of running AAA games, here are some gaming consoles worth considering in 2026.

Retroid Pocket 5 The Retroid Pocket 5 is a portable Android gaming handheld for users looking for a compact device for retro gaming, emulation and Android titles. It features a 5.5-inch touchscreen display and is powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor paired with the Adreno 650 GPU. It runs Android 13 and includes 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, with wireless connectivity for online gaming.

Additionally, the device weighs 558g, making it compact for portable gaming. It comes with a 5000mAh battery and uses an active-cooling system intended to maintain stable performance during longer gaming sessions. The device is priced at ₹46,910.

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AYANEO Pocket 2 The AYANEO Pocket 2 is an Android gaming handheld designed for high-end mobile gaming, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 gaming platform, paired with up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage, and running Android 13. The device features a 6-inch borderless display and a Hall-sensing joystick.

It includes an active air cooling system designed to maintain consistent gaming performance during extended sessions. AYANEO claims the device features a large-area heat-dissipation structure alongside a 6000mAh battery for longer gameplay. This is priced at ₹97,206.

AYN Odin 2 Portal Pro The AYN Odin 2 Portal Pro is designed for high-performance gaming, emulation and cloud streaming. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor paired with the Adreno 740 GPU, the handheld includes 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, features a 7-inch OLED touchscreen display, and runs Android 13 with access to the Google Play Store ecosystem for Android games and applications.

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The device includes an 8000 mAh battery alongside an active cooling system intended for extended gaming sessions. It also features an ergonomic design with Xbox-style controls and curved gaming glass to improve comfort during prolonged gameplay. The device is priced at ₹79,723 on Desertcart.

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ASUS ROG Xbox Ally The ASUS ROG Xbox Ally is a Windows-based gaming handheld designed for portable PC gaming. Powered by AMD’s Ryzen Z2 A processor with Radeon graphics, the device includes 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. It features a 7-inch full-HD touchscreen display and runs Windows 11 Home, while supporting Xbox Game Pass, Steam, Epic Games and other PC gaming platforms through Xbox Game Bar integration.

The handheld includes a 60Wh battery, Hall-effect analogue triggers and Dolby Atmos-powered stereo speakers. ASUS has also equipped the device with an AI noise-cancelling microphone system, built-in grip buttons and a fingerprint sensor. The handheld weighs 670g and costs ₹59,990.

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MANGMI Pocket Max The MANGMI Pocket Max is positioned as a handheld gaming console for users seeking both retro and cloud-based AAA gaming in a portable form factor. The device features a 7-inch OLED display and runs on Android 13, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 chipset. The console includes 128GB storage, RGB-enabled full-size joysticks and a 6-axis motion sensor.

The console also focuses on extended gaming sessions with its 8000 mAh battery, while supporting cloud gaming. Users can access gaming applications and services available through the Android ecosystem, making the device suitable for both casual and enthusiast gamers. The handheld costs ₹61,436 on Desertcart.

Anbernic RG557 The Anbernic RG557 is a handheld gaming console designed for retro gaming, Android gaming and multimedia entertainment on the go. The device features a 5.48-inch AMOLED display and runs on Android 14, powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8300 processor. The console comes preloaded with 4,423 games, while the company claims support for more than 20 gaming formats. The handheld also features RGB joystick lighting and wireless multiplayer support.

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