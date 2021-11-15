Android users alert: Remove these seven apps from your smartphone now

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Google has banned seven apps from the Play Store after a malware is being detected among them. The Joker malware was highlighted by the Kasperskey’s Tatyana Shishkova, a malware analyst at the firm. Tatyana found that these seven apps were infested with ‘Trojan’ joker like malware. Recently, several Squid Game users had faced similar attacks by the cyber criminals with malware. Google who owns Play Store has already removed those apps after the flag was raised. The alarming part is millions have already downloaded these apps and are currently using them too. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is highly advisable to check your smartphone and see if these seven apps or even one of it exists. Just remove them or it from your phone and secure your data and privacy.

It is highly advisable to check your smartphone and see if these seven apps or even one of it exists. Just remove them or it from your phone and secure your data and privacy.

These 7 Android apps include:

1. Now QRcode Scan (Over 10,000 installs)

2. EmojiOne Keyboard (Over 50,000 installs)

3. Battery Charging Animations Battery Wallpaper (Over 1,000 installs)

4. Dazzling Keyboard (Over 10 installs)

6. Super Hero-Effect (Over 5,000 installs)

7. Classic Emoji Keyboard (Over 5,000 installs)

The most common of these malware attacks target illegal money making via fake subscription and in-app purchases. The users need to be more vigilant and do not fall prey to any links or unwarranted purchases that looks doubtful. The cases of cyberattacks have grown in recent times as more and more people are shifting online. The gaming is yet another area that invites cyberattacks.

