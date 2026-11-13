Anthropic Claude AI down, Status update: Services including Claude API, Claude Code, connectors down

Users of Anthropic’s Claude AI services reported widespread access and authentication issues on Friday, with disruptions affecting its chatbot, coding tools and developer platform.

The outage comes amid separate disruptions involving Microsoft services and Microsoft 365 connectors used by AI platforms.

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Several users said they were unable to log in to Claude.ai or access Claude Code, Anthropic’s AI-powered coding service. The company acknowledged the disruption and said it was investigating elevated error rates across multiple services.

“We are investigating reports of degraded performance affecting a variety of surfaces including claude.ai, the Claude API, Claude Code, connectors (including Claude Docs and Claude Sheets), Claude Security and Claude Managed Agents,” Anthropic said on its status page.

According to the company's official status dashboard, the incident was acknowledged at 9:58 UTC (3:28 pm IST).

Anthropic said it was looking into authentication problems affecting Claude.ai and Claude Code, but had not provided an estimated timeline for restoring normal services.

Downdetector records spike in complaints The disruption triggered a sharp increase in user reports on Downdetector, which tracks service outages based on complaints submitted by users.

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The platform recorded 2,895 reports related to Claude at around 3:45 pm on Friday, compared with a baseline of just two.

The surge indicated a significant increase in users experiencing problems accessing the service.

Anthropic’s status dashboard showed varying levels of disruption across its products.

Claude.ai was marked as experiencing a major outage, while Claude Console (platform.claude.com) and Claude Code reported partial outages. Claude Cowork was also experiencing degraded performance.

Microsoft 365 connector issues add to disruption Separately, Anthropic has been dealing with an ongoing disruption involving its Microsoft 365 connector, which allows Claude to access services such as Outlook, SharePoint, Teams and calendars.

The company attributed the connector-related problem to an incident affecting Microsoft 365.

It reported elevated errors and slow responses for requests involving mail, SharePoint, Teams chat and calendar services.

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New connections were also at risk of failing, while Claude for Outlook was among the affected services.

In an update on November 12, Anthropic said it was working with Microsoft as the technology provider restarted affected servers.

ChatGPT users also face Microsoft connector problems OpenAI has separately reported issues affecting its Microsoft 365 connector, which could prevent users from establishing new connections to Microsoft services or cause connected tools to malfunction.

In an incident titled “Elevated errors affecting the Microsoft 365 connector”, OpenAI said it was investigating problems involving ChatGPT’s Connectors/Apps component.

Its status page first recorded the incident on November 12 at 1:29 pm, with the service marked as experiencing degraded performance.

Anthropic also logged a connector-related incident on November 12, beginning at 17:52 UTC (12:52 pm ET).

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It reported elevated errors and slow responses affecting requests to Microsoft services.

While the Microsoft 365 connector disruption is separate from Friday’s latest authentication problems with Claude, the two incidents have affected users' ability to access or use AI services connected to Microsoft's ecosystem.

Anthropic is continuing to investigate the latest outage and has said it will provide further updates as more information becomes available.

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