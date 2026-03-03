Anthropics Claude AI faces second outage in 24 hours as users report difficulties

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Anthropic's popular Claude AI faced outage on Tuesday in some regions, marking second such disruption within 24 hour timeline, although chatbot appeared to be back on soon after.

Most of the problems reported at the peak pertained to Claude chat, followed by website and Claude Code, according to outage tracker platform Downdetector.com.

Downdetector showed over 350 users in India reporting Claude AI outage just before noon, but the disruption-related reports subsided soon after.

Anthropic had also reported disruption on Monday, with thousands of users reporting error in accessing Claude services in multiple regions -- the outage on Monday affected over 1,000 users.

The AI chat app had grabbed headlines in past weeks, its popularity surging over the ability to automate a slew of tasks, from generating code to crunching data, as it promised steamlined and more efficient workflows and sparked fears of an impending job market reset.

Anthropic remained in the spotlight following a standoff with the US Department of Defense over its concerns about how American agencies might deploy its technology in autonomous weapons systems or for mass domestic surveillance.

Last week, US President Donald Trump directed all federal agencies to cease using Anthropic's technology immediately.

It is pertinent to also mention here that Amazon Web Services on Sunday reported fire at its data centre in the UAE.

"Around 4:30 AM PST, one of our Availability Zones (mec1-az2) was impacted by objects that struck the data center, creating sparks and fire. The fire department shut off power to the facility and generators as they worked to put out the fire," the AWS Health Dashboard had updated on March 1.

It had further said that other availability zone in the region were functioning normally.

"Customers who were running their applications redundantly across the AZs are not impacted by this event," AWS had informed in the update.