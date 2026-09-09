Apple A20 Pro explained: Why iPhone 18 Pro’s speculated 2nm chip matters? How does it compare with A19 Pro?

Apple Launch Event 9 September 2026, Surprise and Shine: Apple is expected to unveil the A20 Pro chipset with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at its September 9 ‘Surprise and Shine’ event. The chip is expected to be the first Apple smartphone processor made on TSMC’s 2nm process, which could boost performance, power efficiency, and on-device AI compared to the A19 Pro.

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Why 2nm matters The move from 3nm to 2nm is more than a smaller number on a specification sheet. TSMC's N2 process uses a nanosheet transistor architecture and is designed to deliver improvements in performance, power efficiency and transistor density. TSMC has said its 2nm technology is intended to provide full-node performance and power benefits over its previous generation.

For an iPhone, that can mean more computing power without requiring a proportional increase in energy consumption. It could also give Apple more headroom for demanding tasks such as gaming, image processing and generative AI.

A20 Pro vs A19 Pro: What changes? The A19 Pro, introduced with the iPhone 17 Pro, is based on a 3nm process and features a six-core CPU and six-core GPU. Apple also added Neural Accelerators to its GPU architecture.

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The A20 Pro is expected to retain Apple's focus on CPU, GPU, and neural processing performance, but its move to 2nm could make the underlying architecture more efficient.

One report has suggested an 18% improvement in graphics, although that figure comes from an unverified leak and should not be treated as an official specification.

From A17 Pro to A20 Pro The A17 Pro debuted 3nm manufacturing with the iPhone 15 Pro, while the A18 Pro moved to second-generation 3nm technology for the iPhone 16 Pro.

Apple said the A18 Pro was designed with smaller, faster transistors and a faster, more efficient Neural Engine.

Also Read | Apple may raise iPhone 18 Pro prices amid rising A20 chip costs: Report

The A19 Pro continued that 3nm evolution in the iPhone 17 Pro. The A20 Pro's expected jump to 2nm, therefore, represents a more significant manufacturing transition.

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AI could be the real test The A20 Pro's biggest impact may not be visible in benchmark scores. Apple's chips increasingly act as the engine behind on-device AI, photography and video processing.

Apple's A18, for example, included a 16-core Neural Engine that Apple said could run machine-learning models up to twice as fast as the A16 Bionic.

With Apple Intelligence requiring increasingly demanding local processing, the A20 Pro's efficiency could allow the iPhone 18 Pro to handle more AI workloads while managing heat and battery consumption.

What the A20 Pro could mean for iPhone 18 Pro If the reported specifications materialise, the A20 Pro could give the iPhone 18 Pro series three key advantages: more performance, better efficiency and greater headroom for AI.

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However, Apple has yet to officially disclose the A20 Pro's CPU and GPU specifications or benchmark results. Those details will determine whether the 2nm transition translates into a major real-world upgrade or mainly improves efficiency behind the scenes.

About the Author Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and g...Read More ✕ Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph.

She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict.

Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations.

Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.